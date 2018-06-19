Is Angel Rich The New Steve Jobs?

Washington, DC native Angel Rich has developed an innovative app called Credit Stacker that teaches students about personal finance, credit management, and entrepreneurship.

During the first two weeks of its launch, 200,000 downloaded the app to their smart phones and tablets. The app has been named the “best financial literacy product in the country” by the Office of Michelle Obama, the “best learning game in the country” by the Department of Education, and the “best solution in the world for reducing poverty” by JP Morgan Chase, per businesswomen.org.

“The app won first place in several business competitions including the Industrial Bank Small Business Regional Competition and the Black Enterprise Elevator Pitch Competition.”

Rich has reportedly won more than $50,000 in business grants. Forbes has named her “The Next Steve Jobs.”

Through her company, The Wealth Factory, Rich aims to continue to “develop financial literacy edtech games that empower and educate both students and adults.”

Her company’s Credit Stacker app is available in four languages and in 40 countries, and is quickly approaching 1 million downloads.

Of course, Angel’s greatest challenge is that women are still heavily discriminated against in the techhnology sectors, and their companies are not equally funded.

“According to a report by #ProjectDiane, Black women represent only 4% of all women-led tech startups in the United States.”

Angel told Forbes during an interview, “My competitor raised $75 million. I won best financial product and best learning game. My company raised only $200,000.”

PHOTO: Facebook

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: