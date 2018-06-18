Kirk Franklin Reveals Sister Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Whoa! Here’s news from out of nowhere that’s making a lot of folks do a double take.

Gospel star Kirk Franklin revealed that his sister has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in Texas.

“My sister was just sentenced to 30 years in prison,” he wrote on Instagram. “I now feel the weight of wondering if I could have done more.”

rough week.. A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on Jun 16, 2018 at 7:00pm PDT

If you’re wondering just what it was that landed the Grammy winner’s sister behind bars, he isn’t saying. However, he has been open about his sister’s drug addiction in the past via his Patheos blog.

“For over ten years, my younger sister was incarcerated in a facility here in Texas. She was in love with a young man who was drug dealer,” Franklin said in 2015. “He introduced her to not only selling drugs, but using as well. When he was arrested for drug trafficking, she was arrested along with him. After she served her time, she was brought before the review board who determined she was ready to be released and brought back into society. The documents were signed and she was set free… but only on paper.”

He continued:

“After a few months back into the free world, it became obvious to me rather quickly that my sister was still in prison. It’s what they call being institutionalized. She quickly started using again, becoming very reckless with her body, which turned into her using it as a means to pay for her habit.”

It was then Franklin realized he needed to sit down the read the Bible.

“God has given us a tool which renews our thinking,” he said. “It reprograms us to receive everything that is ours. It shows us that we are heirs and joint heirs. It cuts down the weeds that have grown in our minds.”

After making the mind blowing announcement, his friends and followers offered him kind words and wanted to uplift him.

Pastor John Gray left this comment under Kirk’s post:

Jesus. She was your sister. But she was not your responsibility. You did as much as you could. And God knows you did. Don’t hold yourself hostage to the land of what if….you’re a great man. A great husband and father. And a loyal, loving committed brother. Love you man.

Comedian Sinbad replied to Pastor John’s comment,

“@realjohngray I love what you say my brother.”

One follower wrote:

“Praying for you and your family. @kirkfranklin”

