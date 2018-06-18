Air Quality Alert Issued for Central Ohio

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission has issued an Air Quality Alert for Central Ohio for Sunday, June 17th and Monday, June 18th.

According to ABC6.com, MORPC says the counties listed below are likely to experience “ground-level ozone pollution levels.”

Delaware County

Fairfield County

Franklin County

Licking County

With temperatures in the mid 90’s and sunny skies, there will be enhanced ozone formation in Central Ohio. Some tips for helping you get through days like this are, Carpooling, turning off your engine instead of idling, wait until after sundown to refuel, avoid mowing, and staying inside. If you are sensitive to the air quality and heat, please stay inside and stay well hydrated.

