Bus Driver Convicted Of Killing Six Kids In Crash Charged With Rape Of 14-Year-Old

Source: Getty Images Stock photo / Getty Images

The 25-year-old man who was convicted in the fatal Chattanooga school bus crash that killed six students in 2016 refuses to stay out of trouble. He was recently arrested in Nashville for allegedly raping a teenager.

According to WTVFJohnthony Walker admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old on five occasions. A police report stated that Walker had been staying with the victim’s family for last few months while out on bond while his attorney is appealing his conviction in the Chattanooga case.

In March, he had been sentenced to four years in prison for the bus crash.

He was charged with aggravated rape with his bond set at $350,000.

As we previously reported, in 2017 Walker was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school bus driver. Authorities claim that Walker was speeding when the bus swerved into a tree with 37 elementary school students aboard, killing six children and injuring several more. 

Prior to the fatal accident, Walker had a history of reckless driving.

Jasmine Mateen, whose 6-year-old daughter was killed in the accident, told NBC News in 2017 that she called and wrote letters to the Chattanooga school last August, shortly after school started. She accused the bus driver of purposely slamming on his brakes so that the kids would hit their heads.

3 thoughts on “Bus Driver Convicted Of Killing Six Kids In Crash Charged With Rape Of 14-Year-Old

  1. Dave Schmidt on said:

    No shit – when we stop following the 10 commandments, we slide into a pile of shit (some faster than others). You don’t have to be rich or even smart to live a good, decent life. Follow the Ten Commandments and you never go to fucking jail, never try to get over on somebody – and actually make something good happen from the gift of your life – you know you didn’t pay for it – so nobody owes you a damn thing either.

    Reply
  2. Mac Daddy not Baby Daddy on said:

    This is us, this is the shiggidy we put out there for the world to see every damn day. White people aren’t our enemies, we are

    Reply

