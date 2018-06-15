CLOSE
Chris Brown Slammed With A Restraining Order From Another Woman

The singer has landed in hot water again for allegedly stalking and hitting a woman.

NikeLab X Olivier Rousteing - Football Nouveau Collection Launch Party

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Is that man at it again?

Singer Chris Brown is facing legal trouble for allegedly hitting and stalking a woman, Page Six reports. 

A woman named Cassandra received a temporary protective order against the 29-year-old after she claimed that after she attended one of his parties, Brown began stalking and hitting her.

According to legal docs filed earlier this week, Cassandra alleged Chris never threatened her with a weapon but has been following her around and hitting her on different days.

The R&B star is ordered to stay 100 yards from the alleged victim. He is also forbidden from contacting her in any way.

Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos said to the site, “This is sad because it’s obviously the disjointed ranting of someone Chris doesn’t know who has mental health issues. This just creates celebrity meet and greets with deranged fans, and perhaps the Court may want to engage their Mental Health Department.”

A hearing for the case is set for July 3rd.

SOURCE: PAGE SIX 

Domestic violence has been going on for centuries.  At one time, it was even perceived as a 'private affair' and was never mentioned.  The reality is . . . domestic violence does not discriminate.  It knows no age, social class, ethnicity or religion and it does and can happen to anyone.  Celebrities involved in domestic violence are often arrested, some face jail time while others are forgiven.  Here are just a few of the many who have been involved in domestic violence.

 

Chris Brown Slammed With A Restraining Order From Another Woman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Chris Brown

  2. Mac Daddy not Baby Daddy on said:

    Black women…where there are 3 or more, this playa is out the door. They gonna start some shiggidy, you can bet on that.

  3. Tony Rodriguez on said:

    Relax.. he’s also a target for any women he rejects and wants revenge.

    He’ll has no fury like s women scorned.

  4. L on said:

    This young man seems to have some serious ISSUES with women.
    Maybe he needs some damn therapy!!!!!!!!!
    I guess he was never taught-NOT TO HIT A WOMAN.

    It is sad state these days for men of color-so many of them are TOXIC.

  6. Passing Through!! on said:

    And yet he won’t touch or date a black woman. I guarantee you this chick is non black/ethnic white. He still hasn’t learned his lesson.

    • Mac Daddy on said:

      Chris Brown a black king? Wow, how low the bar has dropped for blacks. Carry on, nothing more the Scholar can do for you here.

    • Passing Through! on said:

      @mac daddy
      Chris Brown a black king? Wow, how low the bar has dropped for blacks.
      ***
      Electing a pu**y grabbing adulter who sleeps with porn stars, Russian prostitues accused of raping his ex wife & a 13 year old, wow how low the bar has dropped for whites. trump is no different than Chris Brown probably worse.

