Is that man at it again?
Singer Chris Brown is facing legal trouble for allegedly hitting and stalking a woman, Page Six reports.
A woman named Cassandra received a temporary protective order against the 29-year-old after she claimed that after she attended one of his parties, Brown began stalking and hitting her.
According to legal docs filed earlier this week, Cassandra alleged Chris never threatened her with a weapon but has been following her around and hitting her on different days.
The R&B star is ordered to stay 100 yards from the alleged victim. He is also forbidden from contacting her in any way.
Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos said to the site, “This is sad because it’s obviously the disjointed ranting of someone Chris doesn’t know who has mental health issues. This just creates celebrity meet and greets with deranged fans, and perhaps the Court may want to engage their Mental Health Department.”
A hearing for the case is set for July 3rd.
SOURCE: PAGE SIX
Famous Folks Accused of Domestic Violence
Famous Folks Accused of Domestic Violence
1. Kevin McCall1 of 22
2. The Dream2 of 22
3. Mike Epps3 of 22
4. Columbus Short4 of 22
5. The Game5 of 22
6. Ray Rice6 of 22
7. Oscar Pistorius7 of 22
8. Wesley Snipes8 of 22
9. 50 Cent9 of 22
10. Chad Johnson10 of 22
11. Terrence Howard11 of 22
12. Chris Brown12 of 22
13. Flavor Flav13 of 22
14. Mel Gibson14 of 22
15. O.J. Simpson15 of 22
16. Charlie Sheen16 of 22
17. Gary Dourdan17 of 22
18. Dennis Rodman18 of 22
19. Rocker Tommy Lee19 of 22
20. Ike Turner20 of 22
21. Floyd Mayweather21 of 22
22. Michael Lohan22 of 22
Chris Brown Slammed With A Restraining Order From Another Woman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
12 thoughts on “Chris Brown Slammed With A Restraining Order From Another Woman”
hey breezy is a king ,, we got no problem with that ,, giving a woman a lesson infact make you to make deferent between a man a woman..we defend our King breezy
Black women…where there are 3 or more, this playa is out the door. They gonna start some shiggidy, you can bet on that.
Relax.. he’s also a target for any women he rejects and wants revenge.
He’ll has no fury like s women scorned.
This young man seems to have some serious ISSUES with women.
Maybe he needs some damn therapy!!!!!!!!!
I guess he was never taught-NOT TO HIT A WOMAN.
It is sad state these days for men of color-so many of them are TOXIC.
Smdh
And yet he won’t touch or date a black woman. I guarantee you this chick is non black/ethnic white. He still hasn’t learned his lesson.
and there’s good reason we don’t date you hoodrats.
And that’s why your manless.
AmeriKKKa at it again. We need to defend our strong Black Kings
Chris Brown a black king? Wow, how low the bar has dropped for blacks. Carry on, nothing more the Scholar can do for you here.
And that’s why your still alone.
@mac daddy
Chris Brown a black king? Wow, how low the bar has dropped for blacks.
***
Electing a pu**y grabbing adulter who sleeps with porn stars, Russian prostitues accused of raping his ex wife & a 13 year old, wow how low the bar has dropped for whites. trump is no different than Chris Brown probably worse.