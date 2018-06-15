Is that man at it again?

Singer Chris Brown is facing legal trouble for allegedly hitting and stalking a woman, Page Six reports.

A woman named Cassandra received a temporary protective order against the 29-year-old after she claimed that after she attended one of his parties, Brown began stalking and hitting her.

According to legal docs filed earlier this week, Cassandra alleged Chris never threatened her with a weapon but has been following her around and hitting her on different days.

The R&B star is ordered to stay 100 yards from the alleged victim. He is also forbidden from contacting her in any way.

Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos said to the site, “This is sad because it’s obviously the disjointed ranting of someone Chris doesn’t know who has mental health issues. This just creates celebrity meet and greets with deranged fans, and perhaps the Court may want to engage their Mental Health Department.”

A hearing for the case is set for July 3rd.

SOURCE: PAGE SIX

Famous Folks Accused of Domestic Violence 22 photos Launch gallery Famous Folks Accused of Domestic Violence 1. Kevin McCall 1 of 22 2. The Dream 2 of 22 3. Mike Epps 3 of 22 4. Columbus Short 4 of 22 5. The Game 5 of 22 6. Ray Rice 6 of 22 7. Oscar Pistorius 7 of 22 8. Wesley Snipes 8 of 22 9. 50 Cent 9 of 22 10. Chad Johnson 10 of 22 11. Terrence Howard 11 of 22 12. Chris Brown 12 of 22 13. Flavor Flav 13 of 22 14. Mel Gibson 14 of 22 15. O.J. Simpson 15 of 22 16. Charlie Sheen 16 of 22 17. Gary Dourdan 17 of 22 18. Dennis Rodman 18 of 22 19. Rocker Tommy Lee 19 of 22 20. Ike Turner 20 of 22 21. Floyd Mayweather 21 of 22 22. Michael Lohan 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Chris Brown Slammed With A Restraining Order From Another Woman Famous Folks Accused of Domestic Violence Domestic violence has been going on for centuries. At one time, it was even perceived as a 'private affair' and was never mentioned. The reality is . . . domestic violence does not discriminate. It knows no age, social class, ethnicity or religion and it does and can happen to anyone. Celebrities involved in domestic violence are often arrested, some face jail time while others are forgiven. Here are just a few of the many who have been involved in domestic violence.

Chris Brown Slammed With A Restraining Order From Another Woman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com