Entertainment/News
Home > Entertainment/News

NeNe Leakes Reveals Her Husband Greg Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer: “The Fight Begins”

The reality star is standing by her man through this next stage of life.

Leave a comment
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway With Nene and Marlo

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

‘RHOA’ peach NeNe Leakes revealed her husband, Greg, is fighting cancer, according to her latest IG post.

The comedienne posted a photo of Greg in the hospital, captioning the moment with “Our New Normal and the fight begins.”

Speculations surrounding Greg’s health have been swirling through the rumor mill for awhile now, with NeNe announcing in May Greg had been hospitalized for 15 days.

“First of all, I just want to say that I feel very blessed and extremely lucky to be able to do what I do. I’m so grateful that you guys purchased tickets to see me everywhere,” NeNe wrote a month ago on social media.

“I have to cancel my Albany, New York show and my New York City Caroline’s show. Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital.”

Continuing, “I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money’s worth knowing that my husband is in the hospital not feeling well. He has said to me over and over again, ‘Go on, go out there, have a good time, do the show, I’m going to be fine.’ But I find it mentally very hard for me to do that.”

The pair have been together for almost twenty years, briefly splitting in 2011 only to get remarried again two years later.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

 

NeNe Leakes Reveals Her Husband Greg Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer: “The Fight Begins” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

One thought on “NeNe Leakes Reveals Her Husband Greg Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer: “The Fight Begins”

  1. Lois F Goins on said:

    Im so sorry .My prayers are with U n Greg.NeNe u n Greg can get through this just put everything n Gods hands.Greg stay strong…🙏🙏

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close