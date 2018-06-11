Syracuse University Fraternity Gets Slap On The Wrist For Racist, Anti-Semitic Video

In April, a video surfaced of Theta Tau fraternity at Syracuse University chanting racist, homophobic and antisemitic slurs. The college students said, with one person on his knees simulating oral sex, “I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for n*ggers, sp*cs and most importantly the f*ckin’ kikes” and “You f*ckin’ kikes, get in the f*ckin’ showers!”

They also said, “He’s drooling out of his mouth because he’s retarded in a wheelchair.”

See the one of the many video clips below:

The young men have finally been punished — well, if you want to call it a punishment. CNN.com reports all 15 of them have been suspended for “one to two years.” Dean of Students Robert Hradsky wrote in a statement, “The hearing and deliberations, overseen by the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, have concluded, and the students were notified of their respective outcomes and subsequent sanctions.”

However, this suspension does not mean they are expelled. Karen Felter, the attorney representing them, told CNN.com, “This means the university does not have any obligation to re-admit them once the suspension is over. It is up to their discretion.” It will be no surprise if the majority of the students are readmitted, especially because many schools are dependent on fraternities for money.

When the video became public, the fraternity gave a weak apology. They said it was all satire, writing in a statement, “Each semester our new members are given the opportunity to write and act out a skit, in order to roast the active brothers. This event was never intended to be centered around racism or hate.

This year, one of these brothers is a conservative Republican, and the new members roasted him by playing the part of a racist conservative character.” The statement continued, “It was a satirical sketch of an uneducated, racist, homophobic, misogynist, sexist, ableist and intolerant person. The young man playing the part of this character nor the young man being roasted do not hold any of the horrible views espoused as a part of that sketch.” The chapter also added, “Every single member of Theta Tau would like to apologize to everyone affected by the racist video.”

Anything less than being expelled is unacceptable.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Syracuse University Fraternity Gets Slap On The Wrist For Racist, Anti-Semitic Video was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Black America Web: