Syracuse University Fraternity Gets Slap On The Wrist For Racist, Anti-Semitic Video

In April, a video surfaced of Theta Tau fraternity at Syracuse University chanting racist, homophobic and antisemitic slurs. The college students said, with one person on his knees simulating oral sex, “I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for n*ggers, sp*cs and most importantly the f*ckin’ kikes” and “You f*ckin’ kikes, get in the f*ckin’ showers!”
They also said, “He’s drooling out of his mouth because he’s retarded in a wheelchair.”
See the one of the many video clips below:
The young men have finally been punished — well, if you want to call it a punishment. CNN.com reports all 15 of them have been suspended for “one to two years.” Dean of Students Robert Hradsky wrote in a statement, “The hearing and deliberations, overseen by the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, have concluded, and the students were notified of their respective outcomes and subsequent sanctions.”
However, this suspension does not mean they are expelled. Karen Felter, the attorney representing them, told CNN.com, “This means the university does not have any obligation to re-admit them once the suspension is over. It is up to their discretion.” It will be no surprise if the majority of the students are readmitted, especially because many schools are dependent on fraternities for money.
When the video became public, the fraternity gave a weak apology. They said it was all satire, writing in a statement, “Each semester our new members are given the opportunity to write and act out a skit, in order to roast the active brothers. This event was never intended to be centered around racism or hate.
This year, one of these brothers is a conservative Republican, and the new members roasted him by playing the part of a racist conservative character.” The statement continued, “It was a satirical sketch of an uneducated, racist, homophobic, misogynist, sexist, ableist and intolerant person. The young man playing the part of this character nor the young man being roasted do not hold any of the horrible views espoused as a part of that sketch.” The chapter also added, “Every single member of Theta Tau would like to apologize to everyone affected by the racist video.”
Anything less than being expelled is unacceptable.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Syracuse University Fraternity Gets Slap On The Wrist For Racist, Anti-Semitic Video was originally published on newsone.com
13 thoughts on “Syracuse University Fraternity Gets Slap On The Wrist For Racist, Anti-Semitic Video”
The truth is they all suck each other. Sick filthy trash.
I bet a penny because I don’t want to take anyone’s money. There is a brother in this frat that will give them a pass. He loves his Theta Bros and will tell anyone who will listen that they are way better than any member of the Divine Nine. I’m just telling you that we struggle to go up the hill because we have fools that make it (read Clarence Thomas) and then grease it with Crisco. You’ll make it with some ingenuity, but not because they reached back and pulled you up. I’m not disappointed they were tapped on the wrist. My expectations of the man policing himself is so low you will have to dig your hole 7ft deep to get under it.
There is a brother in this frat that will give them a pass.
**
You know it! There’s always that one black sycophant boot licker holding his ass tight defending racism.
…and these are the men that will go on and be leaders in society!! America is damned!!
Yep, a bunch of sociopathic , sadistic, racist white men practicing homosexual rituals on each other. Imagine what they would all do to a woman or some black person if no one was watching.
Like I’ve said. This country is sick. And it will continue to be, as long as we have an authorian in Chief. Watch!!
This country is sick. But it was sick long before Trump was born and it will be sick long after he’s gone.
The college students said, with one person on his knees simulating oral sex
***
And this is a group of men doing this to each other while using homophobic slurs. Hell, are they sure they’re not gay? What kind of straight men would do something like this and film it. I don’t know any straight brothers who would imitate giving oral sex to each other as a joke. They’re all probably a bunch of undercover fruits. Look at this fool on his knees posing as if he about to slob his buddies knob while the racist holds a beer can pretending like it’s a penis. What kind of straight, rational men would do some s**t like this. This is more disturbing and sick than the racial slurs because we know what goes on in these white racist fraternity and sorority house. If you look at the history of slavery, raping and sodomizing both men and females is part of their history so it comes as no surprise that they would practice this as a fraternity ritual.
Passing Through everything you said is true.
I bet those animals take turns on each other. There’s obviously some homo curiosity going on.
100%. Just straight up nasty.
You see how white folks get on code,all the white folks were on the same page don,t punish them to much,it was satire even the jews went along with the punishment b/c everybody is white.Black America you better get on code.
In the Age of Chump-white folks are showing their TRUE colors–IGNORANCE!!!!!!!!!!!