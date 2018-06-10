Four Things You Need To Know About Oprah Winfrey’s Smithsonian Museum Exhibit

During her 40-plus year career, Oprah Winfrey has won numerous Emmys, an honorary Oscar and the hearts of America as we sat in our living rooms. Now, her legacy is being immortalized at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
“Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture,” is an exhibition about “how America shaped Oprah and how she shaped America.”
Here’s what you need to know about it:
It Digs Deep Into Her Talk Show’s Legacy And Her Entire Career : The Hollywood Reporter described the exhibit as starting off “with imagery and artifacts from the 1960s and ‘70s, when black actors and personalities on TV, like first broke free of stereotypes and began to fight their way toward equal representation in media.”
It then introduces “Oprah’s early career in TV news, and rise in popularity and covers the spectrum of her impact, from her ability to connect with women on issues from weight loss to fidelity, through her groundbreaking conversations about racism, gay rights, and sexual abuse that helped destigmatize those topics on a national scale.”
To help tell her remarkable story the exhibit features video clips, movie costumes, some of her own gowns, photographs and journals. In addition, it also makes you feel like you were right there about to win your own car with glass cases of original audience chairs, microphones, Oprah’s personal desk and her onstage armchairs, THR noted.
You can also get a glimpse of those famous size 6 Calvin Klein jeans she wore showing off her massive weight loss in 1988 and numerous gifts that her famous guests such Micheal Jordan, Lady Gaga and Maya Angelou gave her over the years.
Our Very Own Cathy Hughes Gets A Shout Out Too: The exhibit celebrates CEO and president of Radio One Cathy Hughes, illuminating her own contribution to media that helped pave a way for Oprah to flourish.
Of course, Hughes was thrilled to be included. She tweeted: “Tomorrow I’m joining my fellow media maven,
@Oprah for the @NMAAHC Women’s E-3 Summit and the opening of the Oprah Winfrey Exhibition tomorrow. I am honored to be a part of yet another milestone to celebrate and empower our women.”
Oprah Helped Factcheck And Loaned Items For The Exhibit: The Lily reported that Auntie O, who is also one of the museum’s biggest donors, and her staff worked closely with Curators Rhea L. Combs and Kathleen Kendrick to get the details and background info correctly.
“In terms of content and narrative and the way the story is told, it’s the museum’s product,” Kendrick said. “The way we approached it was the way we approach all of our exhibitions.”
She added: “We’re providing a context for understanding not only who she is, but how she became a global figure, and how she is connected to broader stories and themes.”
Oprah Cried When She Was Taken On Her First Tour Of It: CBS News reported that alongside her bestie Gayle King and museum director Lonnie Bunch, Oprah was in tears during her first personal tour of the exhibit.
“How many people are alive who get exhibits?” the 64-year-old asked King.
Reading comments people shared about how Oprah has changed their lives, made her cry.
“Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King inspired my decision to become a journalist,” King read.
Another said, “Oprah brought my family together, we would all crowd around the TV to watch a woman do what we could only dream of doing. She gave me hope. That I too can be on TV, a strong black woman like her.”
The tear-jerker was this one: “Oprah Winfrey is the reason I love myself so fiercely and know that my voice matters.”
“Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture” opened on Friday, June 8.
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
1. The Manns
1 of 62
2. Willie Moore with Evelyn Lozada and her daughter
2 of 62
3. Mary Mary and Willie
3 of 62
4. No Malice and Willie
4 of 62
5. Willie and Jennifer Williams
5 of 62
6. William Mcdowell
6 of 62
7. The Hairstons
7 of 62
8. Dr. Ian Smith with Willie Moore Jr.
8 of 62
9. The Walls Group stopped by!
9 of 62
10. Willie Moore with the "Growing up Hip-Hop" cast
10 of 62
11. Willie Moore with the Ron Carter Academy
11 of 62
12. Trina and Willie Moore
12 of 62
13. Dick Gregory and Willie Moore Jr.
13 of 62
14. Evander Holyfield and Willie Moore Jr.
14 of 62
15. The Hairston's and Willie Moore
15 of 62
16. Tim of Sweetie Pie's and Willie Moore Jr.
16 of 62
17. Willie Moore Jr. and the Hudson brothers
17 of 62
18. Tweet and Willie Moore Jr.
18 of 62
19. Kim Fields and Willie snap a photo!
19 of 62
20.
20 of 62
21. Willie and Kirk Franklin
21 of 62
22. Kirk and Willie battle in a test of who is taller!
22 of 62
23. Anita Wilson and Willie Moore Jr.
23 of 62
24. Marlon Jackson and Willie Moore Jr.
24 of 62
25. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Willie
25 of 62
26.
26 of 62
27. Geoffrey Golden and Willie
27 of 62
28. Marcus D. Wiley and Willie Moore Jr
28 of 62
29. Anthony Brown and Willie
29 of 62
30. Real Talk Kim and Willie Moore Jr.
30 of 62
31. Willie Moore Jr. and Anthony Brown
31 of 62
32. Lyfe Jennings and Willie Moore Jr.
32 of 62
33. Willie and Vashawn Mitchell
33 of 62
34. Aaron Cole and Willie Moore Jr.
34 of 62
35. Alex Faith, Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr.
35 of 62
36. Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr,
36 of 62
37. Virtue stops by the studio!
37 of 62
38. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons
38 of 62
39. Erica Campbell and Willie
39 of 62
40. Erica Campbell and Willie
40 of 62
41. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons
41 of 62
42. Demetria McKinney stops by.
42 of 62
43. Tamar Braxton and Willie
43 of 62
44. Bizzle and Willie snap a photo!
44 of 62
45. Jonathan McReynolds performs in studio!
45 of 62
46. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.
46 of 62
47. Egypt Sherrod
47 of 62
48. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.
48 of 62
49. Willie and Kandi!
49 of 62
50. Gail Devers
50 of 62
51. Kandi Burruss
51 of 62
52. Another snap of Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs
52 of 62
53. Willie and Kandi!
53 of 62
54. Willie Moore Jr. snaps a photo with his wife and son
54 of 62
55. Kandi Burruss
55 of 62
56. Willie with gospel singer Canton Jones
Source:Instagram
56 of 62
57. Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs
57 of 62
58. Willie Moore Jr. with his wife and sons Peyton and Princeton.
Source:Instagram
58 of 62
59. Marvin Sapp in studio with Willie Moore Jr.
59 of 62
60. Marvin Sapp and Willie Moore
60 of 62
61. Willie Moore and Pastor Charles Jenkins
61 of 62
62. Willie with Wess Morgan and Bishop Dale C. Bronner
62 of 62
Four Things You Need To Know About Oprah Winfrey’s Smithsonian Museum Exhibit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com