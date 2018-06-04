After calling one of his players the N-word, school officials allowed a North Carolina high school football coach, who is white, to return to work without a word to the student’s parents.
Desiree Emory, whose son was on the receiving end of the racial slur in October, decided to transfer her son from East Mecklenburg High School to another school to avoid coming in contact with the coach, WSOC-TV reported on Friday.
“I don’t want him to have to be at a school where he has to deal with a coach that has called him such a vicious and nasty word,” Emory said.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools source confirmed to the news outlet that the coach used the racial slur. It happened in a fit of rage in front of the boy’s teammates during practice. School officials removed the coach right away. He was gone for about six months and suddenly returned to coaching weeks ago.
Kids are usually taught in school, from the earliest grades, to apologize for hurting others. It’s the right thing to do. But apparently this coach isn’t being held to that standard.
Neither Emory nor her son received a “formal or informal” apology from the coach or anyone else at the school before he came back to work. “There’s just never an excuse for any adult to use any type of language like that towards a child,” Emory said.
School district officials handled the matter without involving the infuriated mother. They’ve declined to discuss personnel matter with her.
“I’ve had enough,” Emory said. “You’re forced to have to see this man every day and you expect my child to be OK with it.” She’s not having it.
High School Football Coach Who Called Player The N-Word Returns To Work As If Nothing Happened was originally published on newsone.com
13 thoughts on “High School Football Coach Who Called Player The N-Word Returns To Work As If Nothing Happened”
MAC WANNA BE DADDY, U SIR, AND I USE THAT TERM LOOSELY, ARE THE A HOLE OF THE DAY. AS A MATTER OF FACT U DONT KNOW YOUR A HOLE FROM A SHOLE IN THE GROUND, YOU JUST SCRATCH AND SNIFF IT, REPEATEDLY ALL DAY. SO TAKE YOUR NASTY AZZ SOMEWHERE WHERE SOMEONE REALLY GIVES 2 F’S ABOUT YOU. NEXT!!!!!!
@ Mac POS, you’re such a miserable piece of flesh.
Unfortunately we as a black culture don’t react enough and until we decide that enough is enough with racism and everything else we see happening in our society today we’re fighting a losing battle. All too much we assume that the things we see in the media don’t concern us until it happens to us. In all the chaos my son had to deal with not being able to retaliate justly against this coach not 1 parent reached out to form an alliance against the school or school board. Now it’s hit the news and still the only thing I’ve seen is talk but no action but I will continue to fight for my son and other black students who has been silenced by a system that is failing them daily.
Thanks for commenting, Ms. Emory. Yes, sadly the N-word is “a vicious and nasty word,” and worse. NO ONE should be saying this word at all, certainly not as casually as it is bandied about.
The white coach got away with saying it without any repercussions (not losing his job, etc.) because this word is accepted and tolerated as a term of endearment among black folks (some–
NOT all and NOT me), and until the word is eradicated from our vocabulary and culture (which I’ll never see happen in my lifetime), white people will continue to push that “privilege” envelope and be bold saying it in our faces BECAUSE they know there is a double (or perhaps triple) standard on who gets to say it without consequence, despite how it damages the person on the receiving end.
Sadly MacDaddy you do not know the background of ANY of the other Black players on the team.You just assume they will fail if not for football.
They let him back because white devils stay on code,and that means you never under any circumstances throw a white person under the bus for a negro.
So this incident provides me with the perfect forum to once again tell people to think differently. A lot of Parents make the decision to be under the authority of white figures. Can you imagine if Shaq, Jordan, or any famous black athlete went to an HBCU? They would beat the brakes off of these mostly white Division 1 schools. However, we keep sending our kids to x University and those coaches are made famous and get millions of dollars based on the hard work of mostly black athletes. This is a form of being subservient, and it is the parents and kid’s fault. Just think about the power you’ll have if you believed in each other.
They was not planning on firing him. 6 month suspendion an that’s it. Excel in football at another school an accomplish what you need to to and graduate. Go to college then the pro’s. When the old school start talking about how good of a player you are TELL THE SCHOOL AND THAT MAGGET OF A COACH TO KISS YOUR ASS!!!!
This is what is happening in Amerykah under Chump’s RACIST REGIME.
He has given carte blanche to all of the IGNORANT white POS who luv to use the “N” word
when things don’t go their way when dealing with a person of COLOR.
School officials removed the coach right away. He was gone for about six months and suddenly returned to coaching weeks ago.
**
Because they had no intention on firing him in the first place after all he just call some black kid a ni**er, just remove him for a minute and let the story die down and quietly slide him back in. Every black player on that team should walk.
Walk away from sports? What would they be left with? Academic excellence? C’mon man
What they have to look forward to is a better education & school who does not tolerate that time of nonsense. You are trying to say that all they have to look forward to is sports you are so wrong. They don’t call you Mac DEAD for nothing.
The African American high school graduation rate proves otherwise. Sorry to throw facts into the mix Joe