Alfredas Movie Review: Sci-fi Thriller 'Upgrade'

| 06.01.18
Alfredas talks with movie director Leigh Whannel about the sci-fi thriller, ‘Upgrade’.  A brutal mugging leaves Grey Trace paralyzed in the hospital and his beloved wife dead. A billionaire inventor soon offers Trace a cure — an artificial intelligence implant called STEM that will enhance his body. Now able to walk, Grey finds that he also has superhuman strength and agility — skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who destroyed his life.

Close