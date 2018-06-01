Alfredas Movie Review: Sci-fi Thriller ‘Upgrade’

Alfredas talks with movie director Leigh Whannel about the sci-fi thriller, ‘Upgrade’. A brutal mugging leaves Grey Trace paralyzed in the hospital and his beloved wife dead. A billionaire inventor soon offers Trace a cure — an artificial intelligence implant called STEM that will enhance his body. Now able to walk, Grey finds that he also has superhuman strength and agility — skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who destroyed his life.

