Jesse Williams Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend – & Yes, She Is A Black Woman!

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams has reportedly moved on from his breakup with Minka Kelly earlier this year.

Page Six is reporting that the actor is now boo’d up with SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks. Spies spotted the pair taking in Kevin Hart’s comedy show at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, over Memorial Day weekend.

Love Jones. A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on May 1, 2018 at 5:33pm PDT

An insider told the column: “They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor.”

The source added of Williams and Rooks, “The two slipped into Atlantic City for 24 hours” on Saturday.

Rooks is considered a rising star for her YouTube show and podcast “TimeOut With Taylor Rooks,” which has recently included interviews with guests including Meek Mill and Dwyane Wade.

Via Page Six:

Oddly, the pair were rumored to have stayed at an Atlantic City hotel — the Ocean Resort Casino — before it opens next month, as the only two guests in the 1,400-room resort.

But sources close to the TV star — as well as a rep for the hotel — shot down the cozy creepy concept.

Reps for Rooks and Williams did not comment.

