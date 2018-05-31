Jesse Williams Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend – & Yes, She Is A Black Woman!

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams has reportedly moved on from his breakup with Minka Kelly earlier this year.
Page Six is reporting that the actor is now boo’d up with SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks. Spies spotted the pair taking in Kevin Hart’s comedy show at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, over Memorial Day weekend.
An insider told the column: “They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor.”
The source added of Williams and Rooks, “The two slipped into Atlantic City for 24 hours” on Saturday.
Rooks is considered a rising star for her YouTube show and podcast “TimeOut With Taylor Rooks,” which has recently included interviews with guests including Meek Mill and Dwyane Wade.
Via Page Six:
Oddly, the pair were rumored to have stayed at an Atlantic City hotel — the Ocean Resort Casino — before it opens next month, as the only two guests in the 1,400-room resort.
But sources close to the TV star — as well as a rep for the hotel — shot down the cozy creepy concept.
Reps for Rooks and Williams did not comment.
Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes
Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes
1. Michael Ealy- Blue1 of 23
2. Raven Symone- Hazel2 of 23
3. Jesse Williams- Blue3 of 23
4. Vanessa Williams- Blue4 of 23
5. Tami Roman- Hazel5 of 23
6. Gary Dourdan- Green6 of 23
7. Tyra Banks- Green/Hazel7 of 23
8. Smokey Robinson- Green8 of 23
9. Jada Pinkett-Smith- Hazel9 of 23
10. Stacey Dash- Blue/Green10 of 23
11. Terrence Howard- Green/Hazel11 of 23
12. Eva Pigford- Green/Hazel12 of 23
13. Chris Williams- Blue13 of 23
14. Regina King- Hazel14 of 23
15. LaLa Anthony- Green15 of 23
16. Robert Ri'chard- Green16 of 23
17. Nicole Ari Parker- Green17 of 23
18. James Earl Jones- Blue18 of 23
19. Rihanna- Green/Hazel19 of 23
20. Nicole Murphy- Blue20 of 23
21. Gerald Kelly- Green21 of 23
22. Stephen Belafonte- Blue22 of 23
23. Leona Lewis- Blue/ Green23 of 23
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
4 thoughts on “Jesse Williams Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend – & Yes, She Is A Black Woman!”
Who cares!?! He’s not black…pointing out the race of his gf sounds pathetic and desperate.
How sad is it that the headline has to point out that it’s a black woman and not white?
Rebound booty. He’ll find himself a nice, stable, gorgeous white woman.
Good, for a minute I was worried he slipped into the snow & that would be disappointing after that great speech he gave at the BET awards.