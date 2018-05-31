CLOSE
Gossip
Home > Gossip

Jesse Williams Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend – & Yes, She Is A Black Woman!

Leave a comment

Photo Credit: Guillermo Proano / PR Photos

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams has reportedly moved on from his breakup with Minka Kelly earlier this year.

Page Six is reporting that the actor is now boo’d up with SportsNet New York anchor Taylor Rooks. Spies spotted the pair taking in Kevin Hart’s comedy show at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, over Memorial Day weekend.

Love Jones.

A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

 

An insider told the column: “They are eager to keep their romance under wraps. He’s been going through a difficult divorce [from Aryn Drake-Lee], but he’s found solace with Taylor.”

The source added of Williams and Rooks, “The two slipped into Atlantic City for 24 hours” on Saturday.

Rooks is considered a rising star for her YouTube show and podcast “TimeOut With Taylor Rooks,” which has recently included interviews with guests including Meek Mill and Dwyane Wade.

 

More from my podcast with @meekmill — Two Americas. Link in bio

A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

Via Page Six:

Oddly, the pair were rumored to have stayed at an Atlantic City hotel — the Ocean Resort Casino — before it opens next month, as the only two guests in the 1,400-room resort.

But sources close to the TV star — as well as a rep for the hotel — shot down the cozy creepy concept.

Reps for Rooks and Williams did not comment.

Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

23 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

Continue reading Jesse Williams Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend – & Yes, She Is A Black Woman!

Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Jesse Williams

4 thoughts on “Jesse Williams Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend – & Yes, She Is A Black Woman!

  1. African American Woman on said:

    Who cares!?! He’s not black…pointing out the race of his gf sounds pathetic and desperate.

    Reply
  4. Passing Through! on said:

    Good, for a minute I was worried he slipped into the snow & that would be disappointing after that great speech he gave at the BET awards.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close