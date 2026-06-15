Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day, death is an inevitable part of life—a universal truth that spares no one. Yet, despite its certainty, the weight of loss never becomes easier to bear, nor does the act of processing its impact. For those within Black culture, where community and shared experiences often serve as pillars of strength, the pain of losing someone resonates deeply, cutting through the collective spirit like a sharp blade. Reporting on such losses carries its own emotional toll, as it means confronting the fragility of life while also grappling with the systemic inequities that often exacerbate these tragedies. Whether it’s the passing of a beloved figure or the untimely loss of a community member, the grief is compounded by the cultural significance of their contributions and the void they leave behind. Each story of loss becomes a reminder of the resilience required to navigate a world that often feels unrelenting, and yet, it also underscores the importance of honoring those who have left an indelible mark on the lives they touched. RELATED STORY: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. UPDATED: 2:01 pm EST, June 15th 2026 Danny Simmons Danny Simmons has built a respected name for himself in the world of contemporary art and cultural advocacy, emerging from a legacy family but carving out his own lane as a visual storyteller. Known for his expressive mixed-media paintings and spoken-word influenced aesthetic, Simmons’ work often reflects themes of identity, urban life, spirituality, and resilience. His pieces have been showcased in galleries and exhibitions across the country, helping to bridge the gap between fine art spaces and the cultural narratives of Black America. Beyond the canvas, Simmons has also made a lasting impact as a philanthropist and co-founder of the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing underserved youth with access to arts education and creative opportunity. Through mentorship, programming, and community outreach, he has helped open doors for a new generation of artists who might not otherwise have had access to the industry.

Fred Alexander Jr. Fred Alexander Jr. joined Dayton, Ohio’s Lakeside in 1977 and became the rhythmic backbone of one of funk’s most iconic groups. His drumming powered classic hits like “Your Wish Is My Command” and the band’s signature anthem “Fantastic Voyage,” which hit #1 on the R&B charts and gained a whole new audience when Coolio remade it in 1994. Beyond the drums, Alexander served as the band’s backbone off-stage too — keeping finances, trademarks, and tour bookings in order through decades of industry shifts. Guitarist Stephen Shockley honored him as “The Little General” in a heartfelt June 2026 tribute, noting that Alexander “kept us working after all seemed lost.” He continued touring with The Original Lakeside right up until his passing, cementing his legacy as an irreplaceable force in R&B and funk history. RELATED STORY: Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise?

Aldon Smith The 49ers have announced the passing of former linebacker Aldon Smith, prompting an outpouring of grief and remembrance from fans and the NFL community. Aldon Smith’s impact in San Francisco was electric and immediate, as the explosive pass rusher turned 2011 and 2012 into must-watch seasons for the Faithful with his game-wrecking presence off the edge. Fans are remembering a player who was “a complete monster his first two seasons,” a dominant young talent whose sack streaks and big-play energy helped define a new era of 49ers defense.

Stacey King The Chicago Bulls announced that longtime broadcaster and former center Stacey King passed away Sunday at age 59, marking the loss of a beloved franchise icon whose impact spanned more than three decades. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf remembered King as one of the truly unique personalities in team history and “the unmistakable voice” who brought Bulls basketball into fans’ homes, praising the joy, energy, humor and passion he shared every day. Team president Michael Reinsdorf highlighted how deeply King loved being a Bull, noting his ability to connect with fans and make every game feel personal through his enthusiasm and storytelling.



A member of the Bulls’ first three championship teams from 1991–93, King later became an Emmy-winning broadcaster and a defining voice of Bulls basketball. Beyond the court and broadcast booth, he was celebrated for his generosity in the Chicago community.

Peabo Bryson R&B singer Peabo Bryson, passed away on June 2, 2026, at the age of 75. Known for his smooth tenor voice and timeless love songs, Bryson had a career that spanned more than five decades and made him one of the most respected vocalists in contemporary R&B. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryson scored hits with classics such as “Feel the Fire,” “Reaching for the Sky,” “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” and “Can You Stop the Rain.” He also became famous for his unforgettable duets, including Grammy-winning performances of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle. Fans were shocked to hear just days before his passing that Bryson has suffered from a stroke and was undergoing medical care. No other information regarding his condition or death was given. Bryson leaves behind a lasting legacy of soulful music, vocal excellence, and unforgettable performances.

Dexter Wansel Dexter Wansel, the pioneering Philly soul keyboardist, producer, and composer whose futuristic sound reshaped R&B, jazz fusion, and hip-hop sampling, has died at age 75. Born August 22, 1950, Wansel became a creative force at Philadelphia International, crafting hits and deep cuts for The Jacksons, Teddy Pendergrass, Lou Rawls, Patti LaBelle, and more, while also releasing his own influential solo projects. His 1976 track “Theme from the Planets” became one of the most-sampled songs in hip-hop, later forming the backbone for classics by Eric B. & Rakim, J. Cole, Ice-T, and others, cementing his reach well beyond soul and jazz. His son, producer Andrew “Pop” Wansel, shared that Dexter battled illness for nearly two decades, describing him as a loving spirit who embraced the way new generations kept his music alive through sampling.

Larry Fitzgerald, Sr. Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the longtime Minnesota sportswriter and father of Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr., has died at age 71, his family announced Monday. A trailblazer in the Twin Cities media scene, Fitzgerald Sr. began his radio career in Minneapolis in 1978 and spent nearly 50 years as a prominent voice covering Minnesota sports, including more than four decades as sports editor and columnist for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder. He gained national attention during Super Bowl XLIII as the first journalist to cover his own son playing in the Super Bowl, a moment that symbolized his unique dual legacy as both reporter and proud father. Remembered by his children as a devoted father, husband, grandfather, and community cornerstone, Fitzgerald Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family, just weeks before Larry Jr.’s scheduled Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.



Ronald LaPread Ronald LaPread, the longtime bassist for legendary funk and soul band The Commodores, has died in Auckland, New Zealand at age 75, according to RNZ. A Tuskegee, Alabama native, LaPread was part of the group’s classic lineup through the 1970s and mid-1980s, anchoring hits like “Brick House,” “Easy,” and “Three Times a Lady” with his distinctive, melodic bass lines. He joined The Commodores around 1969–1970, touring extensively and helping shape the band’s transition from gritty funk outfit to global crossover powerhouse. LaPread later left the group in the mid-1980s and settled in Auckland, where he lived for decades while remaining a beloved figure among fans of classic R&B and funk.

Foster Sylvers Foster Sylvers, the former child star whose youthful voice helped propel The Sylvers to national fame in the 1970s, has died at 64 after a battle with prostate cancer that spread to other parts of his body, his brother Leon Sylvers III confirmed to Eurweb. Born February 25, 1962, Foster became one of the breakout stars of the family group, his charisma and standout vocals making him a fan favorite during a pivotal era for R&B and soul. As both a solo artist and member of The Sylvers, he helped define a sound that blended soul, funk, and pop and continues to influence generations of artists and listeners. His passing is another heartbreaking loss for the musical family, following the 2004 death of brother Edmund Sylvers from lung cancer, and fans are now remembering Foster as a gifted performer whose work became part of the soundtrack of a generation.



John McClain Source: Lester Cohen / Getty John McClain, renowned music executive and co-executor of Michael Jackson’s estate, has died at 71 in Malibu, a representative confirmed. Details surrounding his death have not been released. Appointed alongside attorney John Branca in 2009, McClain helped steer Jackson’s posthumous legacy through projects like “This Is It,” the IMMORTAL World Tour, and Michael Jackson ONE. A veteran A&R force, he also played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of Janet Jackson, Ice Cube and Dr. Dre. RELATED: Six Little Known Facts About Michael Jackson According to the Biopic

Clarence B. Jones Clarence B. Jones, the civil rights lawyer and strategist who helped shape Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, has died at 95. Jones was a key organizer behind the 1963 March on Washington and later helped preserve King’s legacy through advocacy and public commentary. He also played a role in sharing King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” and supported the fight for voting rights. RELATED: 10 Powerful Speeches on Juneteenth and the Fight for Racial Justice

Sonny Rollins One of jazz’s most influential tenor saxophonists, Sonny Rollins passed on May 25, 2026, at his home in Woodstock, New York. His eight-decade journey carried him from Harlem bandstands to the world’s grandest stages, reshaping improvisation with a huge sound and fearless imagination. Rollins’ music, by turns searching, playful, and profound, became a lifelong conversation with melody, rhythm, and spirit. As fans, musicians, and admirers grieve, his horn still echoes everywhere jazz is played.

Rob Base

Rob Base, the Harlem-born rapper who helped bring hip-hop into the mainstream with the classic “It Takes Two,” has died at 59 after a private battle with cancer, passing away May 22, 2026, surrounded by family. Rising out of New York in the 1980s alongside his longtime collaborator DJ E-Z Rock, Base became a pivotal figure in blending hip-hop and house music, crafting party records that helped define late ’80s club culture. Their 1988 smash “It Takes Two” became a cultural touchstone, peaking on Billboard’s dance charts and later finding new life through samples by artists like Snoop Dogg and Black Eyed Peas and placements in films such as “The Proposal” and “Iron Man 2.”

Sherman Lewis Sherman Lewis, one of the most accomplished assistant coaches in NFL history, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2026, at the age of 83. His death was confirmed by Michigan State University, where he was a consensus All-American halfback in 1963. Lewis built his coaching legacy over 34 years, beginning his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 1983 under head coach Bill Walsh. He served as running backs coach — tutoring legends like Roger Craig — and later wide receivers coach mentoring Jerry Rice, contributing to three Super Bowl championships in the 1984, 1988, and 1989 seasons. In 1992, Lewis followed Mike Holmgren to the Green Bay Packers as offensive coordinator, where he guided Brett Favre to three consecutive MVP awards and a fourth Super Bowl ring with Super Bowl XXXI in 1996. Despite his extraordinary résumé, Lewis never received a head coaching opportunity in the NFL. He was inducted into the Michigan Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.

Clarence Carter Clarence Carter, considered as one of the elder statesmen of Southern Soul, has died at the age of 90. Rising from Alabama in the 1960s, he became known for his rich, expressive voice and a style that blended deep soul feeling with country, blues, and funk influences. Carter scored major hits with songs like “Slip Away” and “Patches,” then reached a new generation with the bold, playful hit “Strokin’.” Across decades, his music has stood out for its honesty, grit, and emotional power, securing his place as a lasting and influential figure in Southern soul.

Jason Collins Jason Collins, the trailblazing former NBA center who became the league’s first active, openly gay player, has died at 47 after a battle with Stage 4 glioblastoma, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday. A 13-year veteran, Collins played for six teams and was known as a rugged, selfless defender and locker-room leader who embraced the toughest assignments on the floor. Collins publicly came out in 2013, a landmark moment that reverberated far beyond basketball and helped reshape conversations about LGBTQ inclusion in men’s professional sports. In recent years, he spoke candidly about his cancer diagnosis, likening the fight to the physical and mental battles of his NBA career while advocating for greater awareness of glioblastoma. His legacy now spans both sports and social progress, remembered in equal measure for his courage, dignity and impact on future generations of athletes. RELATED STORY: Jason Collins, NBA’s First Openly Gay Player, Dead At 47

Charlie Neal Charlie Neal, the pioneering broadcaster widely regarded as the defining voice of Black college sports, passed away on May 13, 2026, at the age of 80 after an illness. Born on October 28, 1945, Neal spent more than four decades elevating HBCU athletics to a national audience. Neal’s career began on radio before he became the lead play-by-play announcer and executive producer for sports at Black Entertainment Television (BET) from 1980 to 2004. His work helped establish BET as the national home for Black college football and basketball, giving HBCU programs, coaches, and student-athletes a platform that treated their history with dignity. He also called the first-ever football game aired on ESPNU in 2005 and continued broadcasting on HBCU GO until his passing. Throughout his career, Neal covered more than 50 HBCU campuses across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC conferences. He was inducted into the MEAC Hall of Fame, CIAA Hall of Fame, and Black College Football Hall of Fame, and in 2023 became the first HBCU broadcaster to receive the prestigious Chris Schenkel Award. He is survived by his wife and family.

Brandon Clarke Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has died at the age of 29, the team announced Tuesday, leaving the NBA community stunned and grieving. A former first-round pick, Clarke was selected 21st overall in the 2019 NBA draft and spent his entire professional career with Memphis, where he quickly became a valued contributor in the frontcourt. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, earning a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Team after showcasing his athleticism, efficiency and energy off the bench.

Cleetis Mack Digital Underground rapper and producer Cleetis Mack, known to fans as “Clee,” has died suddenly, according to representatives who confirmed the news to TMZ. Mack joined the pioneering Oakland group in 1993 and contributed to their later-era work, including collaborations that helped springboard Tupac Shakur’s early career. The group remembered him as a warm, loyal presence and “part of the soul” of Digital Underground, praising his humility and spirited energy that uplifted everyone around him. As of now, his cause of death and exact age have not been publicly disclosed. Nedra Talley-Ross Ronettes singer Nedra Talley-Ross, the last surviving original member of the iconic 60s girl group, has died at 80, marking the end of an era for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. Best known for her soaring harmonies alongside cousins Ronnie and Estelle Bennett on classics like Be My Baby and Walking in the Rain, Talley-Ross helped define the lush, wall-of-sound girl-group aesthetic that influenced generations. With her passing, all three original Ronettes are now gone, but their sound and legacy continue to echo through pop and R&B history.

Monte Coleman Super Bowl champion linebacker Monte Coleman has passed away at 68, the Washington Commanders announced, mourning the loss of one of the franchise’s most durable and respected defenders. A Washington legend, Coleman spent 16 seasons with the team from 1979 to 1994, appearing in 217 games and helping deliver three Lombardi Trophies in four Super Bowl appearances. Celebrated for his longevity, leadership, and knack for making clutch plays, he later transitioned to coaching at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, extending his impact on the game far beyond his playing day

Congressman David Scott Congressman David Scott died on April 22, 2026, at the age of 80, though his cause of death has not been publicly released. A longtime Democratic representative from Georgia, Scott spent more than 20 years serving metro Atlanta in the U.S. House of Representatives. Throughout his career, he earned a reputation as a committed advocate for working families, farmers, veterans, and historically Black colleges and universities. Scott made history as the first Black chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, marking a significant achievement that underscored his leadership and impact on national agricultural policy. Before his time in Congress, he served in the Georgia state legislature, building a public service career that spanned over five decades. His legacy endures through the communities he uplifted, the barriers he helped break, and the lasting example he set in American politics.

Rif Hutton Rif Hutton, the versatile character actor best known for his work on Doogie Howser, M.D. and General Hospital, has died at his home in Pasadena at age 73 after battling glioblastoma. A San Antonio native, Hutton built a steady, decades-long career in television, film and voiceover, moving seamlessly between drama, comedy and genre projects. He became a familiar presence to TV audiences as Dr. Ron Welch on Doogie Howser, M.D., later recurring as Lenny Caulfield on General Hospital and appearing in JAG, Star Trek: Generations and The Thirteenth Floor, among nearly 200 screen credits. Off camera, he was also known for memorable commercial work, including a run as fictional KFC owner Russ Beeler in the 1990s. Colleagues and fans are mourning Hutton as a generous collaborator and consummate pro whose textured performances quietly helped define multiple TV eras.

Garret Anderson Garret Anderson, the steady left fielder who became a cornerstone of the Los Angeles Angels franchise, has died at 53, the team announced Friday. A three-time All-Star and key bat on the Angels’ 2002 World Series championship team, Anderson was known for his calm demeanor, consistent production, and durability across 15 seasons with the club. He retires in the record books as the Angels’ all-time leader in games played, hits, doubles, extra-base hits and RBIs, cementing his status as one of the organization’s defining figures. Beyond the numbers, Anderson’s smooth swing and clutch performances made him a fan favorite in Anaheim and a respected presence across baseball. News of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes from former teammates, coaches, and fans, all reflecting on a quiet star who helped deliver the franchise’s lone championship and set a standard of professionalism that spanned a generation.

Chris Payton-Jones Chris Payton-Jones, a former NFL defensive back and standout collegiate athlete, tragically passed away at the age of 30 in a car accident in Florida. Known for his resilience and determination, Chris began his football journey at the University of Nebraska, where he excelled as a collegiate player. His professional career spanned multiple NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Tennessee Titans, where he played in 29 games, recording 48 tackles and seven pass breakups. After his NFL tenure, Chris continued to shine in the XFL with the Seattle Sea Dragons and later with the St. Louis BattleHawks in the United Football League, where he became a beloved teammate and leader. Off the field, Chris was celebrated for his humility, integrity, and bright spirit. He was deeply admired for his openness in sharing the highs and lows of his personal journey, connecting with fans and teammates alike. Whether through media engagements, fan appearances, or his own content creation, Chris left an indelible mark on those who knew him. His legacy as a hardworking athlete and a kind-hearted individual will continue to inspire. The football community mourns the loss of a remarkable talent and person, and heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his life.

Ashlee Jenae Source: Ashlee Jenae / Instagram Ashlee Jenae, born Ashly Robinson, was a vibrant and inspiring lifestyle influencer whose life was tragically cut short during a trip to Tanzania. Known for her radiant personality and ability to connect with her audience, Ashlee built a loyal following by sharing her journey of self-love, travel, and personal growth. Her content, which often highlighted her Miami-based lifestyle, resonated deeply with her fans, who admired her authenticity and zest for life. Ashlee’s recent trip to Tanzania was a celebration of milestones—her 31st birthday and her engagement to fiancé Joe McCann. The trip, filled with love and adventure, showcased her joy and excitement for the future, as she shared glimpses of her safari proposal and birthday festivities with her followers. Beyond her online presence, Ashlee was a beacon of positivity and resilience, inspiring others to embrace life fully. Her family remembers her as a loving daughter, sister, and friend who brought light to every room she entered. While her sudden passing has left her loved ones and fans heartbroken, her legacy of spreading joy and empowerment lives on. As investigations into her untimely death continue, her family and supporters are rallying to honor her memory and seek answers. RELATED STORY: Influencer Ashlee Jenae Dies Mysteriously During Tanzania Trip, Suspicious Family Demands Answers From Fiancé

Siditty Rapper Qualeisha Barnes, better known as Siditty, was a rising star from Detroit whose talent and determination left an indelible mark on those who knew her. Balancing her burgeoning music career with her studies to become a nurse, Siditty was a testament to resilience and ambition. Her lyrical prowess and unique voice resonated with fans, earning her a loyal following and a reputation as a promising artist. Having relocated to Atlanta nearly a decade ago, she continued to pursue her dreams while excelling academically, even making the dean’s list as she neared the completion of her nursing degree. Tragically, Siditty’s life was cut short at the age of 36 in a fatal shooting in Atlanta. At the time of her passing, she was 14 weeks pregnant, a heartbreaking loss for her family and community. Known for her infectious humor and warm personality, Siditty was cherished not only as an artist but as a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. Her mother, Francine Lopez-Stewart, described her as a jokester who brought joy to everyone she met. Siditty’s legacy as a multifaceted talent and a beacon of determination will continue to inspire those who admired her artistry and spirit.

Afrika Bambaataa Afrika Bambaataa, born Lance Taylor, was a pioneering figure in the world of hip-hop, widely regarded as one of the genre’s founding fathers. Rising from the Bronx, he transitioned from being a member of the Black Spades gang to creating the Universal Zulu Nation, an organization that played a pivotal role in spreading hip-hop culture globally. Known for his innovative use of breakbeats and his deep record collection, Bambaataa’s influence extended beyond the turntables. As part of the Soulsonic Force, he released the groundbreaking single “Planet Rock,” which became one of hip-hop’s earliest and most influential hits, blending electronic music with the burgeoning rap genre. His contributions to music and culture earned him a revered place in the annals of hip-hop history. However, Bambaataa’s legacy was later overshadowed by serious allegations of child sexual abuse that emerged in 2016, dating back to the 1970s. These accusations led to his estrangement from the Zulu Nation and cast a shadow over his contributions to the culture. Despite the controversy, his role in shaping the early days of hip-hop remains undeniable. Afrika Bambaataa passed away at the age of 67, leaving behind a complex legacy that reflects both his monumental impact on music and the challenges of reconciling art with personal accountability. RELATED STORY: Afrika Bambaataa Addresses Child Molestation Allegations In New Interview

Davey Lopes Davey Lopes, the dynamic second baseman who helped anchor the Los Angeles Dodgers’ iconic infield of the 1970s and early 1980s, has died at age 80. A four-time All-Star and one of the era’s most feared base-stealers, Lopes won his lone World Series title with the Dodgers in 1981, capping a run that began when the club drafted him out of Washburn University in 1968. Over 16 MLB seasons with the Dodgers, Oakland A’s, Chicago Cubs, and Houston Astros, he totaled 557 stolen bases, a .263 batting average, and a .349 on-base percentage, twice leading the National League in steals and capturing a Gold Glove in 1978. After his playing days, Lopes spent decades as a respected manager and coach, including a stint managing the Milwaukee Brewers, ultimately closing a 45-year professional baseball career in 2017.

Gwendolyn “Blondy” Chisolm Pioneering emcee Gwendolyn “Blondy” Chisolm of trailblazing group The Sequence has passed away, with her cause of death not yet revealed. The news was confirmed by bandmate Cheryl “The Pearl” Cook, who shared an emotional tribute mourning the loss of her “sister” in rhyme. Formed in Columbia, South Carolina in 1979, The Sequence—Blondy, Cheryl, and Angie B. (later neo-soul star Angie Stone)—became the first all-female rap group signed to a major label when Sugar Hill Records recognized their talent. Their 1979 single “Funk You Up” announced that women belonged in Hip-Hop from the very beginning, not as an afterthought. Long before Salt-N-Pepa, JJ Fad or today’s chart-topping women, The Sequence helped kick down doors and prove that women could rap, produce and command the stage with equal power. Blondy’s legacy now echoes through every female rapper who picks up a mic.

Carrie Everett Carrie Everett, the former Miss North Carolina, crowned in 2024, passed away late Sunday evening, according to Everett’s family. On Instagram, her family shared, “We are heartbroken to share that last night, the beautiful nightingale, Helen Carrie Everett, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Carrie was a trailblazer and was the first Miss North Carolina to attend an HBCU. She was given the crown in June 2024 during her sophomore year at North Carolina Central University in Durham. She was diagnosed with stomach cancer in June 2025 when she was 21 years old. Carrie was the fourth Black woman to win Miss North Carolina since the pageant began in 1937. She had a passion for education and creating accessibility for children.

Dee Freeman Actress Dee Freeman, best known for roles in The Young and the Restless and Tyler Perry’s Sistas, has died at 66 following a stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. Her publicist Desirae L. Benson confirmed Freeman died peacefully on April 2, 2026, after what her family called a “brave and fearless fight” with cancer. In a statement shared on Freeman’s Instagram, relatives thanked fans for their support, saying it “blew her away” to see how many people cared for her during her illness. Born in Louisiana, Freeman served six years in the United States Marine Corps before beginning her acting career in the mid-1990s. She went on to appear in series including Seinfeld, ER, Dexter, and the satirical Pretty the Series, which she led from 2010 to 2015. Most recently, she appeared in Tyler Perry’s Sistas in January. Freeman is survived by her children, Amber and Shane.

Nancy Metayer Bowen Nancy Metayer Bowen, a dedicated public servant and trailblazer, served as the Vice Mayor of Coral Springs, Florida. Initially elected in 2020 and re-elected in 2024, she was appointed Vice Mayor in 2025, leaving an indelible mark on her community. Known for her unwavering commitment to fairness, equality, and environmental advocacy, Metayer Bowen championed causes that uplifted students, seniors, and marginalized groups. Her leadership was characterized by compassion, resilience, and a steadfast dedication to improving the lives of those she served. Tragically, her life was cut short in 2026, but her legacy endures in the policies she shaped and the countless lives she touched.

Bob Law Bob Law, a towering figure in Black radio and grassroots activism, has died, leaving behind a five-decade legacy of using the airwaves as a vehicle for consciousness and change. Best known for his groundbreaking political talk show “Night Talk,” which went national in 1981 via the National Black Network, Law helped create the first live, nationally broadcast Black radio talk show in the United States. The program became a political nerve center for Black America and played a pivotal role in launching Jesse Jackson’s 1984 “Run Jesse Run” presidential campaign. A former SNCC field secretary and WWRL community affairs director, Law merged organizing with broadcasting, building a national “Night Talk” family that raised money for causes and elevated issues from economic justice to health care. Tributes from Rev. Al Sharpton and New York Attorney General Letitia James underscore his enduring impact and the generations shaped by his voice.

Joey Browner Ring of Honor safety Joey Browner, one of the most feared and respected defenders in Minnesota Vikings history, has died at age 65, the team announced Sunday. Browner’s passing capped a difficult weekend for the franchise, coming just a day after the death of former middle linebacker Jeff Siemon, another member of the 50 Greatest Vikings. A first-round pick out of USC in 1983, Browner became a cornerstone of Minnesota’s defense, collecting 37 interceptions, 18 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries over 138 games from 1983-91. He earned six straight Pro Bowl nods between 1985 and 1990, helped lead top-ranked defenses in the late ’80s and was later named to the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team. Former teammates and coaches remembered Browner as a rare blend of toughness, speed and compassion, with fellow Ring of Honor member Steve Jordan calling him “a great friend” and “a beacon of positivity.” Current Vikings great Harrison Smith has often credited Browner with helping define what it means to play safety in Minnesota. In 2013, Browner’s legacy was cemented when he became the 21st member inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor, joining icons like Fran Tarkenton, Jim Marshall and Chris Doleman.

Kiki Shepard Kiki Shepard, the beloved co-host of “Showtime at the Apollo,” has passed away at the age of 74 due to a massive heart attack in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Known for her iconic presence on the legendary music showcase from 1987 to 2002, she shared the stage with Steve Harvey and introduced countless aspiring performers at the historic Apollo Theater. Beyond her television fame, Kiki had a rich career in entertainment, starting as a professional dancer in the 1970s and later gracing Broadway productions like “Porgy and Bess” and “Your Arms Too Short to Box With God.” She also appeared in popular TV shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Everybody Hates Chris,” leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Her unexpected passing is a profound loss to the world of entertainment. RELATED STORY: Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime At The Apollo’ Co-Host, Dies At 74

Judy Pace Pioneering actor Judy Pace, best known for her trailblazing roles in Peyton Place and Cotton Comes to Harlem, has died at 83. A groundbreaking presence for Black women on screen, she also appeared in films such as Three in the Attic, The Slams and Frogs, as well as acclaimed projects like Brian’s Song and The Young Lawyers. Pace died Wednesday in her sleep in Marina del Rey while visiting family, according to a spokesperson. Her career and legacy helped expand Hollywood’s vision of complex, glamorous Black women, influencing generations of performers.

Lord Sear DJ and Radio Personality Lord Sear has passed away. He was more than a voice on the radio; he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us who grew up with him on the airwaves. Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop is undeniable. A proud member of the CM family, he first made his mark with the group Kurious. He then became a fixture on the legendary Stretch and Bobbito show, toured the world on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, and spent over two decades as a cornerstone of Shade 45. He helped shape the culture at every level and will be deeply missed.

Matt Snell Matt Snell, the legendary New York Jets running back and Super Bowl III hero, has passed away at the age of 84. Known for his pivotal role in one of football’s most iconic upsets, Snell’s legacy remains etched in NFL history. Snell burst onto the scene in 1964, earning AFL Rookie of the Year honors and setting a franchise record with 180 rushing yards in a single game. However, it was his performance in Super Bowl III that cemented his place in football lore. Despite playing on an injured knee, Snell rushed for 121 yards on 30 carries and scored the Jets’ only touchdown, leading the team to a stunning victory over the Baltimore Colts. Injuries eventually curtailed Snell’s career, and he retired in 1972. Despite his on-field success, his relationship with the Jets soured due to unfulfilled promises from former part-owner Sonny Werblin. This grudge persisted even after Snell’s induction into the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2015. Snell’s contributions to the Jets remain undeniable. He ranks fourth in franchise history with 4,285 rushing yards and was a three-time Pro Bowler. His legacy as a trailblazer and champion will forever be remembered by fans and the football community.

Jordan Jones Jordan Jones, a 28-year-old indoor football player and former college standout, tragically passed away after being shot while breaking up a bar fight in Georgia. A security guard at the time, Jones was fatally wounded by Daniel Parsons, who has since been charged with felony murder. Known for his talent and leadership, Jones excelled at the University of West Alabama and played for teams like the Tulsa Oilers and San Antonio Gunslingers. He was set to join the Michigan Arsenal this season.

Dot Rotten Dot Rotten, the influential South London rapper and producer, has passed away at 37. Known for his contributions to the grime scene, he began his career as Young Dot before rising to prominence with his 2007 mixtape. Signed to Mercury Records, he earned a BBC Sound of 2012 nomination and collaborated with artists like Ed Sheeran. Beyond rapping, Dot was celebrated for his production work, including the grime classic “XCXD BXMB.” RELATED STORY: South London Rapper Dot Rotten Passes Away At 37

Dr. Bernard LaFayette Jr. Civil rights leader Bernard LaFayette, whose behind-the-scenes organizing helped pave the way for the Selma voting rights campaign and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, has died at 85.​ LaFayette’s son, Bernard LaFayette III, said his father died Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack. A veteran of the Nashville sit-ins, LaFayette was among the student activists who helped form the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which led desegregation and voting rights drives across the South. In the early 1960s, he moved to Selma as the lead organizer for a voter registration drive in a city many activists initially considered too dangerous and too fearful to mobilize. Working with then-wife Colia Liddell, LaFayette spent years building local Black leadership and persuading residents that challenging white supremacy at the courthouse and the ballot box was possible.​ By the time state troopers beat marchers on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge on March 7, 1965, an attack that shocked the nation and accelerated passage of federal voting protections, LaFayette had already shifted to organizing in Chicago. He later chronicled his Selma years in a 2013 memoir and devoted the rest of his life to training new generations in nonviolent activism at home and abroad.​

Dominiq Ponder passed away on March 1, 2026 in a single-car crash in Boulder County, Colorado; he was 23 years old. Ponder lost control of the 2023 Tesla he was driving on a curve, the vehicle struck a guardrail and electrical pole, then rolled down an embankment and caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and speed is suspected as a factor in the crash. A 6-foot-5 sophomore quarterback originally from Opa-Locka, Florida, Ponder began his college career at Bethune-Cookman before transferring to the University of Colorado, where he was art of the Buffaloes’ program for two season and earned respect from teammates and coaches alike. Head coach Deion Sanders and teammates mourned a young leader whose presence, work ethic, and spirit significantly impacted the team, leaving a legacy far beyond the numbers on a stat sheet. RELATED STORY: Colorado Buffaloes Mourn QB Dominiq Porter After Fatal Car Crash

Robert Cosby Jr. Robert Cosby Jr. unfortunately passed away Feb. 23, 2026, at the age of 23 after authorities were called to a medical emergency at his family’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he was reported to be “not conscious and not breathing.” The Salt Lake City Police Department said the situation began as a response to a possible overdose, and his death is under investigation. Cosby Jr. was known to fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as the son of cast member Mary Cosby, and he had previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction and mental health. Though his life was marked by personal challenges, his passing prompted an outpouring of love and grief from friends, family, and the reality TV community, with many remembering him as a young man with a story still unfolding. RELATED STORY: ‘The Cult Of The Real Houswife’ Exclusive Clip: Mary Cosby’s Criticized For Her Public Reaction To A Church Parishioner’s Passing

Oliver “Power” Grant Oliver “Power” Grant, a pivotal figure in the rise of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, has passed away. Known for his behind-the-scenes contributions, Grant played a crucial role in transforming the Staten Island collective into global hip-hop icons. As an executive producer on Wu-Tang’s classic albums, his vision and dedication were instrumental in shaping their legacy. Grant’s entrepreneurial spirit extended beyond music. He founded Wu-Wear, the iconic streetwear brand that became synonymous with the Wu-Tang Clan’s cultural influence. At its peak, Wu-Wear had multiple stores across the U.S. and was sold in major retailers like Macy’s. The brand’s 2017 relaunch with Live Nation reaffirmed its enduring impact. RELATED STORY: Wu-Tang Clan’s Oliver “Power” Grant Passes Away In addition to his business ventures, Grant appeared in films like Belly and Black and White. Tributes from Wu-Tang members and fans highlight his lasting influence. Rest in power, Oliver “Power” Grant. Your legacy lives on.

Glenn O’Neil Glenn O’Neil, a beloved member of the iconic R&B group Public Announcement, was celebrated for his melodically powerful voice and profound contributions to music. As a key figure in the group, Glenn helped shape the sound of 90s R&B, leaving an enduring legacy through timeless hits and unforgettable performances. Beyond his musical achievements, Glenn was cherished as a friend, brother, and integral part of the Greer Music and Filmworks family. His passing, announced by , has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans. In his honor, Greer Music and Filmworks will establish an annual scholarship for a deserving high school arts student, ensuring his passion for music and the arts continues to inspire future generations.

Kara Braxton Kara Braxton, a two-time WNBA champion with the Detroit Shock and former Georgia standout, has died at age 43, the league announced Sunday. No cause of death was given.​ “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton,” the WNBA said in a statement, offering condolences to her family, friends and former teammates. Braxton, a 6-foot-6 center, played 10 WNBA seasons and averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds, earning All-Star honors in 2007. She helped anchor Detroit’s frontcourt during title runs in 2006 and 2008, then followed the franchise when it relocated to Tulsa for the 2010 season. RELATED STORY: Rest In Peace: 2-Time WNBA Champion Kara Braxton Killed At Age 43 In Atlanta-Area Car Accident Drafted No. 7 overall in 2005, Braxton first made her mark at Georgia, where she was named SEC freshman of the year. She later had stints with the Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty, finishing her WNBA career in 2014. Across 46 playoff games, she averaged 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds, providing an interior presence for multiple contenders. Tributes poured in across social media as former teammates, coaches and fans remembered Braxton’s size, skill and personality that resonated on and off the court. The WNBA community continues to mourn a champion whose impact extended well beyond the paint.

Rondale Moore Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and former Purdue star Rondale Moore, a dynamic playmaker whose explosiveness captivated fans at every level, died Saturday in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana. He was 25. Police said Moore was found in a garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the Floyd County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy was scheduled as the investigation continues. Authorities said there is no threat to the public. The Vikings said they were “deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore,” adding they had reached out to his family and were making counseling and emotional support available to players and staff. “Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” the team said. Head coach Kevin O’Connell called Moore “a humble, soft-spoken young man who took great pride in being from Indiana,” praising his discipline and resilience through multiple injuries. “I am heartbroken by the news of Rondale’s passing,” O’Connell said.​ Former Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt shared his grief on social media. “Can’t even begin to fathom or process this. There’s just no way,” Watt wrote. “Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in Peace Rondale.”​ Moore became a national name as a freshman at Purdue in 2018, when he earned consensus All-American honors and shattered school records for all-purpose yardage. He went on to play four NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Vikings. RELATED STORY: Vikings’ Rondale Moore Dies After Suspected Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Lil Poppa Rapper Lil Poppa died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed. He was 25. Lil Poppa, whose real name was Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was pronounced dead Wednesday morning in Fulton County, Ga., according to officials. The medical examiner ruled his death a suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities previously said Wheeler’s death was under investigation, but the autopsy findings have now clarified both the cause and manner of death. No suicide note has been reported. Wheeler, a Jacksonville, Fla., native, was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group and had remained active musically in recent weeks, releasing the single “Out of Town Bae” and a video earlier this month. He was also promoting upcoming performances. Fans and fellow artists have flooded social media with tributes, remembering Lil Poppa for his melodic style and emotionally candid lyrics. His death comes amid renewed calls within the hip-hop community to address mental health and provide greater support for young artists.

Dr. Norman C. Francis Dr. Norman C. Francis, a trailblazing leader and former president of Xavier University of Louisiana, passed away at 94, leaving behind a legacy of service, education, and civil rights advocacy. A 1956 Xavier graduate, Francis became the university’s first lay president in the 1960s, serving for 47 years and transforming it into a national leader in producing Black doctors and professionals. Deeply rooted in his Catholic faith, Francis was a guiding force during the Civil Rights Movement, welcoming Freedom Riders and championing justice and equity. His leadership extended beyond academia, earning him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006 and a New Orleans street named in his honor. Francis’ family remembers him as a devoted husband, father, and mentor whose wisdom and kindness inspired countless lives. His enduring impact on education and civil rights will resonate for generations, ensuring his legacy lives on in the hearts of many. RELATED STORY: Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 20, 2026

Reverend Jesse Jackson, a towering figure in the American Civil Rights Movement, two-time presidential candidate, and global humanitarian, has died at the age of 84. His family confirmed he passed away peacefully on Tuesday, surrounded by loved ones. A cause of death was not immediately released. Jackson’s legacy is rooted in his early work alongside Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he became a key organizer, leading initiatives like Operation Breadbasket for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). His activism continued unabated for decades, shaping the fight for justice and equality in America. He founded People United to Save Humanity (PUSH) in 1971, which later merged with the National Rainbow Coalition to form the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, an organization dedicated to social and economic empowerment. A powerful orator, Jackson shattered political barriers with his presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988. He built a broad coalition of supporters and brought issues affecting the poor and marginalized to the forefront of the national conversation. Beyond domestic politics, Jackson made a significant global impact, negotiating the release of numerous American detainees in countries like Syria, Cuba, and Yugoslavia. For these efforts, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000. Survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and their five children, Rev. Jesse Jackson leaves behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to the voiceless and a lifetime spent fighting for a more just world. RELATED STORY: House Speaker Mike Johnson Denies Request To Have Rev. Jesse Jackson Lie In State

Tre’ Johnson Former Washington offensive lineman Tre’ Johnson, who later became a beloved Maryland high school history teacher, died Sunday during a short family trip. He was 54, his wife, Irene, said in a Facebook post. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre’ Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly … during a brief family trip,” she wrote, adding that the couple, their four children and extended family are “devastated and in shock.”​ Drafted 31st overall in 1994 after starring at Temple, Johnson played for Washington through 2000, spent the 2001 season with Cleveland and returned to Washington in 2002. He made the Pro Bowl in 1999 as a 6-foot-2, 328-pound guard. After retiring, Johnson taught history at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was popular with students and faculty before recent health issues forced a leave of absence.

Nathan “DJ Young Slade” Smith Nathan “DJ Young Slade” Smith, the son of Grammy-winning rapper and producer Lil Jon, has died at age 27, days after he was reported missing from his suburban Atlanta home, authorities and family representatives said Friday. Smith’s body was recovered from a pond near his residence in Milton, Georgia, roughly 30 miles north of Atlanta, after an intensive search that began when police said he ran out of his home earlier in the week and never returned. Officials said there were no immediate signs of foul play in his death. Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, said in a statement that he and Smith’s mother, Nicole Smith, were “extremely heartbroken” and “devastated” by the loss of their son, whom he remembered as “the kindest human being you would ever meet.” He described Nathan as caring, thoughtful and passionate, and thanked police and community members who assisted in the search. Known professionally as DJ Young Slade, Nathan Smith was a DJ, producer and recording artist who had built a rising career in music and was a graduate of New York University. Lil Jon said the family took comfort in having recently told him how much he was loved and appreciated.

LaMonte McLemore, Founding Member of The 5th Dimension, Dies at 90 LaMonte McLemore, a pioneering musician, photographer, and co‑founder of the legendary vocal group The 5th Dimension, has died at the age of 90. McLemore passed away on February 3, 2026, at his home in Las Vegas from natural causes following complications from a stroke suffered several years earlier. Born in St. Louis on September 17, 1935, McLemore’s remarkable life spanned multiple artistic disciplines. Before entering the music world, he served as an aerial photographer in the U.S. Navy and briefly pursued baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ farm system. His transition into music came in the mid‑1960s when he helped form The Versatiles, the group that would soon evolve into The 5th Dimension. With fellow members Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis Jr., Florence LaRue, and Ron Townson, McLemore helped shape what became known as “champagne soul,” a smooth blend of pop, R&B, and psychedelia. As the group’s warm bass anchor, McLemore contributed to timeless hits such as “Up, Up and Away,” “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” and “Wedding Bell Blues.” Their music earned multiple Grammy Awards, including two for Record of the Year, and left a lasting imprint on American pop culture. Beyond music, McLemore enjoyed a celebrated photography career, with work appearing in Jet, Ebony, and Harper’s Bazaar. He remains remembered for his artistry, kindness, and the cultural doors he helped open during a transformative era in American entertainment. RELATED STORY: LaMonte McLemore, Founding Member of The 5th Dimension, Passes Away at 90

Worship Music Trailblazer Ron Kenoly Remembered After Passing at 81 Ron Kenoly, a defining voice in contemporary Christian worship whose music energized congregations around the world, has died at the age of 81. His passing was announced on Feb. 3, 2026, through a message shared by his longtime music director, Bruno Miranda, on Kenoly’s official Instagram account. The announcement did not specify a cause of death. Kenoly’s influence stretched across decades, marked most memorably by worship staples such as “Ancient of Days,” “Jesus Is Alive,” and “Anointing Fall On Me.” Rising to prominence in the early 1990s, he helped shape the modern praise movement through high‑energy, Scripture‑centered live recordings. His 1992 album Lift Him Up was particularly groundbreaking, becoming one of the fastest‑selling worship albums of its time and helping introduce large‑scale, participatory worship to churches worldwide. Born in Coffeyville, Kansas, on Dec. 6, 1944, Kenoly’s early journey included service in the U.S. Air Force and a period in secular music before he committed fully to ministry. Central to his mission was a belief that worship was never about performance, but about leading people into the presence of God, an approach that later generations consistently credit as foundational to their own callings. In the days following his death, tributes poured in from pastors, musicians, and worship leaders who described Kenoly as a “barrier‑breaker” whose ministry consistently pointed people toward Jesus. Many noted that his legacy continues to echo through today’s worship music landscape, influencing artists across styles and cultures. RELATED STORY: Ron Kenoly, Gospel Singer and Worship Leader, Dead at 81

Billy “Bass” Nelson Billy “Bass” Nelson, a founding member of Parliament-Funkadelic, passed away on February 2, 2026, at the age of 75. Known for his groundbreaking contributions to funk music, Nelson’s legacy is deeply intertwined with the evolution of the genre. Born on January 28, 1951, Nelson was a key figure in the formation of Parliament-Funkadelic. Initially a guitarist, he transitioned to bass under the mentorship of James Jamerson, bringing a unique style that fused Motown’s groove with rock’s edge. His basslines became the backbone of Funkadelic’s early albums, including Funkadelic (1970), Free Your Mind… and Your Ass Will Follow (1970), and Maggot Brain (1971). He also contributed to Parliament’s debut album, Osmium (1970). Nelson’s creative vision extended beyond music. He coined the name “Funkadelic” and was a pioneer in the band’s flamboyant stage personas, famously performing in a diaper and combat boots. Over his career, he collaborated with legends like Eddie Hazel, Lionel Richie, and Smokey Robinson, and fronted his own group, O.G. Funk. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, Nelson’s influence on funk and beyond remains immeasurable. His innovative spirit and unforgettable grooves will continue to inspire generations. RELATED STORY: P-Funk Vocalist Calvin Simon Dead at 79

Demond Wilson “Sanford and Son” star Demond Wilson, beloved for his role as Lamont Sanford, has died at the age of 79. Wilson, born Grady Demond Wilson, passed away Friday morning at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to his son, Demond Wilson Jr. He died from complications related to cancer, though the family has not disclosed the specific type.​ Wilson rose to fame in the 1970s playing Lamont, the long-suffering but devoted son of Fred Sanford on the hit NBC sitcom “Sanford and Son,” a role he held from 1972 to 1977. After that success, he continued working in television, starring as Raymond Ellis on the short-lived series “Baby… I’m Back!” and later landing another lead in “The New Odd Couple” in the early 1980s. His career also extended to film, including a notable turn in the 1993 movie “Me and the Kid.”​ Following nearly two decades away from the screen, Wilson returned in the 2023 drama “Eleanor’s Bench,” which marked his final credited role. Remembering his father, Demond Wilson Jr. called him “a great man” and expressed his love and admiration. Fans will remember Grady Demond Wilson as a pioneering sitcom star whose work left a lasting mark on American television and comedy. RELATED STORY: The Black Shows Norman Lear Changed TV Culture With

Michael “5000” Watts Source: General / General Houston and the entire state of Texas are mourning the loss of a true cultural giant following the passing of Michael “5000” Watts on January 30, 2026. Surrounded by loved ones in his final moments, the 50-year-old DJ, producer, and radio personality leaves behind a legacy that transformed Houston’s sound, identity, and place in hip-hop history.​ More than just a DJ, Watts was a visionary who helped define Southern hip hop and elevate Houston onto the global stage. As founder and owner of the influential Swishahouse label, he created a powerful platform for Texas artists and helped popularize Houston’s distinct chopped-and-screwed sound through mixtapes, albums, and radio mixes. Beginning his career at just 14, he built an independent movement that showed how local music could thrive far beyond regional borders.​ Watts was also a familiar and trusted voice across Houston radio. His work on 97.9 The Box, Majic 102.1, and Praise Houston made him a daily presence in the lives of listeners, where his passion, authenticity, and pride in the city resonated deeply. To colleagues and fans, he was a mentor, tastemaker, and guiding force who quietly shaped countless careers.​ According to his family, Watts died from torsades de Pointes, a fatal heart rhythm that led to sudden cardiac death. He is survived by his wife, Tammy, five children, and two grandchildren. Community events celebrating his life and legacy will be announced in the coming days through his official social media channels, ensuring that Michael “5000” Watts’ influence continues to echo through Houston streets and hip hop culture for generations RELATED STORY: Houston Mourns the Loss of DJ Michael Watts, A Texas Hip-Hop Icon

Ms. Shirley Raines Ms. Shirley Raines, the compassionate founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, has tragically passed away at the age of 58. Known for her tireless dedication to aiding homeless communities in Los Angeles and Nevada, Shirley was discovered unresponsive in her Henderson, Nevada home during a wellness check. Her family, shocked by the sudden loss, awaits autopsy results, though no foul play is suspected. Shirley’s non-profit, Beauty 2 The Streetz, gained widespread recognition for providing beauty and hygiene services to those in need, amassing over 1.1 million followers on social media. Her work brought dignity and hope to underserved populations, earning her accolades such as CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year and the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality. Her passing leaves a profound void in the lives of those she touched. Shirley’s legacy of love, generosity, and advocacy will continue to inspire. RELATED STORY: CNN Names Shirley Raines ‘Hero Of The Year’ For Providing Beauty Services To Skid Row Residents

Sly Dunbar Sly Dunbar, a Grammy Award-winning drummer and a member of the production duo Sly & Robbie, has died. Along with the late Robbie Shakespeare, Sly Dunbar formed the Taxi Records label in 1980 and worked with a bevy of musical greats both within and beyond the confines of reggae and dub. Dunbar had been sick for some time and was getting treatment in an undisclosed location. It was not shared where Dunbar was getting treatment. Dunbar was born Lowell Fillmore Dunbar on May 10, 1952, in Kingston, Jamaica. His drumming career began at 15, and he later joined the band of the legendary Jamaican duo, Dave and Ansell Collins. After establishing himself as a talent on the drums, he met Shakespeare, a bassist, and the pair went on to work as session players for several reggae acts while performing as a duo. Sly & Robbie’s talents were lent to the likes of Beenie Man, Bunny Wailer, and several giants of the reggae scene. Dunbar and Shakespeare also worked with vocalists such as Joe Cocker, Maxi Priest, Simply Red, and Madonna, among other top acts. Sly Dunbar was 73. RELATED STORY: Sly Dunbar, Of Sly & Robbie Fame, Dies At 73

Kevin Johnson Source: George Gojkovich / Getty Former NFL defensive lineman Kevin Johnson, 55, was found dead on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at a homeless encampment in the Willowbrook area of Los Angeles, California. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an unconscious man on the 1300 block of East 120th Street just before 8 a.m. local time. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson was drafted in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots but did not appear in a game for them. He later played in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, and Philadelphia Eagles, making 43 tackles and seven sacks during his tenure with Philadelphia

Kianna Underwood Kianna Underwood, a talented actress and former Nickelodeon star, tragically passed away at the age of 33 following a hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn, New York, on January 16, 2026. Known for her vibrant performances, Underwood gained recognition as a cast member on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show All That in 2005. She also lent her voice to the beloved character Fuchsia Glover on the animated series Little Bill from 1999 to 2004. Born in New York City, Underwood’s career extended beyond television. She appeared in films such as The 24 Hour Woman and Death of a Dynasty and showcased her theatrical talents as Little Inez in the first national tour of the Broadway musical Hairspray. Her contributions to entertainment left a lasting impression on audiences and colleagues alike. Underwood’s life was cut short when she was struck by two vehicles while crossing an intersection. Her untimely death has left fans and the entertainment community mourning the loss of a bright and promising talent. RELATED STORY: Former Nickelodeon Child Star Kianna Underwood Tragically Killed In Brooklyn Hit-&-Run Incident

Claudette Colvin Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin, whose refusal to give up her seat on a segregated bus helped lay the groundwork for the modern civil rights movement, has died at 86.​ Colvin was 15 when, on March 2, 1955, she declined to surrender her seat to a white passenger on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus, months before Rosa Parks’ more widely known protest. Her arrest became an early spark in the campaign against Jim Crow laws and highlighted the everyday injustices Black riders faced in the South.​ Born Sept. 5, 1939, in Alabama, Colvin later served as a key plaintiff in Browder v. Gayle, the federal case that led to the end of bus segregation in Montgomery and influenced desegregation efforts across the country. Despite her central role, she spent much of her life outside the national spotlight.



Also Read: Little Known Black History Fact: Claudette Colvin





Rapper John Forte John Forté, Grammy-nominated rapper, producer, and longtime Fugees collaborator, has reportedly died at age 50 at his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts, with local police confirming his passing and noting no foul play is suspected. He was celebrated for his work on the Fugees’ landmark album The Score, his solo debut Poly Sci, and a later-life creative resurgence rooted in Martha’s Vineyard’s arts community.

T.K. Carter T.K. Carter made lasting impressions with appearances on beloved series including Punky Brewster, A Different World, and Saved by the Bell. Carter also left his mark on the big screen, most notably appearing in John Carpenter’s sci-fi horror classic The Thing, which remains one of the most influential genre films of all time. His body of work reflects a career built on consistency, talent, and adaptability, earning him respect from fans and peers alike. T.K. Carter’s legacy lives on through the roles that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.