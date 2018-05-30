Teen Receives Car After Walking To Graduation

Dallas, TX (May 30, 2018) – A bus driver’s social post of graduating high school student Corey Patrick became a viral sensation, landing the youth on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, where he was rewarded for his determination with a car.

Rickey Smiley, who hosts the award-winning nationally syndicated morning show, invited Patrick on the radio show following his graduation acknowledging, “We want to thank you Corey, for showing us the definition of determination,” regarding his daily commitment to catch an early morning bus to travel crosstown to complete his high school education.

Smiley then told Patrick he would need to get a driver’s license and that Smiley, along with R&B hit maker Tyrese and 95.7 JAMZ in Birmingham, AL would work to get him a car. In less than 24 hours, Corey Patrick had a brand new car from University Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Anniston, AL.

On the popular radio show, Smiley further stated “You inspire so many people. You inspire me to do better.” Smiley referenced the fact that Patrick woke up at 4am to catch a bus in the 5 am hour to finish his senior year at Tarrant High School in Tarrant, AL, after his family had moved a considerable distance from the school.

The interview, video and pictures can be found on the show website https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/tag/corey-patrick/ and on Rickey Smiley’s social media.