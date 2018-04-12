Black Moms Matter: What Do You Do If Your Child Gets Benched?

4/12/18- Moms what would you do if your child’s team wins a championship but they’ve been benched the entire time? Kym believes bench warmers are needed to motivate the others. Sherri is pleased that she saves money on laundry detergent and her son gets a free meal at the team banquet.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: