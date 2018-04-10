Black Moms Matter: When Do You Tell Your Kids About Vacation Plans?

| 04.10.18
4/10/18- Do your kids ever get anxious and excited when you tell them about vacation plans? Sherri gives information in bits and pieces and the keyword use that doesn’t set any alarms is, ‘I’m thinking.” Kym goes a step further and lets her son know after they’ve gone. How does that even work?

Close