Black Moms Matter: Are You A Neat Freak Or A Pack Rat?

App Feed
| 03.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

3/8/18- Kym is a pack rat and she realized it real quick when she moved into her new house. She began finding things in her boxes from since she was a little girl! Sherri, however,  is a combination of the two. She says she’s clean but junky at the same time!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Black Moms Matter , Funny Chair , Kym Whitley , Neat Freak , Pack Rat , Sherri Shepherd

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Black Moms Matter: Are You A Neat Freak Or A Pack Rat?

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close