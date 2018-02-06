Black Moms Matter: Do You Use Curse Words In Front Of Your Kids?

2/6/18- Sometimes it can slip out your mouth when you’re not thinking. What do you do? Sherri needs her son to still believe that she’s going to heaven even after her little Staples fiasco. Kym says that cursing is necessary sometimes especially when she has to practice her comedy set in front her son.
