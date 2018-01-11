CLOSE
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Back To The 80’s With New Do

Jada Pinkett Smith jumped back in time to the 80’s with a new but old haircut.

People Style reports that she uploaded a picture of an, “edgy asymmetrical bob,” with the caption, “Then came 2018.”

 

Feeling her new do even more, she posted on Wednesday to her Twitter posing with a friend. The two looking really proud of themselves in the picture captioned, “when my girl helps me resurrect that 1989 Jada! Let me fiiind out Madame Jeuge.”

The style is a throwback to a look Smith wore back in 1989 with a hair flip on one side and short on the other.

The Girls Trip actress is wearing her look loud and proud. Do your thing, Jada!

(Source: People Style) 

(Photo Credit: / PRPhotos)

4 thoughts on "Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Back To The 80's With New Do

  specialt757

    Love Jada! Not feeling the throwback do tho. It was fine in ’89, not so much now, hopefully she gets bored with it soon lol.

