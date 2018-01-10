CLOSE
Meet The Only Man On The Internet That Can Actually Say “What Wig?”

It’s 2018 and women aren’t the only wig slayers.

Meet Dave Edwards, the Canadian wig maker whose beautifully hand made wigs have caused him much viral success.

 

Edward told Allure, “Until recently, I was making my living as a painter (artist). But the changing economy and other factors have made that career increasingly difficult, so I am in the process of moving into wig-making full-time. I will still continue to paint as time allows.”

 

 

The Quebecian even makes facial hair for film and television.

 

 

So ladies, instead of buying bundles from a local, get into these natural looking hand made units by Dave. They may change your life.

Hit the flip to see more of Edwards work.

Meet The Only Man On The Internet That Can Actually Say “What Wig?” was originally published on globalgrind.com

