Black Celebrity Birthdays: January

It’s the beginning of the year and some of your favorite celebrities have birthdays this month.

January 1

Morris Chestnut

January 2

Cuba Gooding Jr.

January 3

Marc Morial

January 6

John Singleton

January 7 

Zora Neal Hurston

January 10

Max Roach

January 11

Mary J. Blige

January 13 

Traci Bingham

January 15

Martin Luther King Jr.

Regina King

January 16

Debbie Allen

January 17

Michelle Obama

Muhammed Ali

Ray J

January 21

Hakeem Abdul Olajuwon

January 24

Tatyana Ali

Aaron Neville

January 25

Alicia Keys

Etta James

January 28

J. Cole

January 29

Oprah Winfrey

January 31

Jackie Robinson

Kerry Washington

