Black Celebrity Birthdays: January

It’s the beginning of the year and some of your favorite celebrities have birthdays this month.
January 1
Morris Chestnut
January 2
Cuba Gooding Jr.
January 3
Marc Morial
January 6
John Singleton
January 7
Zora Neal Hurston
January 10
Max Roach
January 11
Mary J. Blige
January 13
Traci Bingham
January 15
Martin Luther King Jr.
Regina King
January 16
Debbie Allen
January 17
Michelle Obama
Muhammed Ali
Ray J
January 21
Hakeem Abdul Olajuwon
January 24
Tatyana Ali
Aaron Neville
January 25
Alicia Keys
Etta James
January 28
J. Cole
January 29
Oprah Winfrey
January 31
Jackie Robinson
Kerry Washington
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Black Celebrity Birthdays: December
36 photos Launch gallery
Black Celebrity Birthdays: December
1. Janelle Monae (Dec 1)1 of 36
2. Zoe Kravitz (Dec 1)2 of 36
3. Tyra Banks (Dec 4)3 of 36
4. Jay-Z (Dec 4)4 of 36
5. Lauren London (Dec 5)5 of 36
6. Little Richard (Dec 5)6 of 36
7. Mi'Chele (Dec 5)7 of 36
8. Paula Patton (Dec 5)8 of 36
9. Nicki Minaj (Dec 8)9 of 36
10. Dwight Howard (Dec 8)10 of 36
11. The Late Michael Clarke Duncan ( Dec 10 )11 of 36
12. Teyanna Taylor (Dec 10)12 of 36
13. Raven Symone (Dec 10)13 of 36
14. Mos Def (Dec 11)14 of 36
15. Jermaine Jackson (Dec 11)15 of 36
16. Mo'Nique (Dec 11)16 of 36
17. Regina Hall (Dec 12)17 of 36
18. Dionne Warwick (Dec 12)Source:Getty 18 of 36
19. Sheila E (Dec 12)19 of 36
20. NeNe Leakes (Dec 13)20 of 36
21. Jamie Foxx ( Dec 13)21 of 36
22. Cicely Tyson (Dec 18)22 of 36
23. Angie Stone (Dec 18)23 of 36
24. Tyson Beckford (Dec 19)24 of 36
25. Samuel L. Jackson (Dec 21)25 of 36
26. Jordin Sparks (Dec 22)26 of 36
27. Lee Daniels (Dec 24)27 of 36
28. Denzel Washington (Dec 28)28 of 36
29. John Legend (Dec 28)29 of 36
30. Mekhi Phifer (Dec 29)30 of 36
31. LeBron James (Dec 30)31 of 36
32. Tiger Woods (Dec 30)32 of 36
33. Tyrese (Dec 30)33 of 36
34. Andra Day (Dec 30)34 of 36
35. Laila Ali (Dec 30 )35 of 36
36. Gabby Douglas (Dec 31)36 of 36
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
One thought on “Black Celebrity Birthdays: January”
January 27 Bobby Blue Bland birthday….cant forget this giant