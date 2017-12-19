Source: hoozone / Getty
One holiday toy for children might be a joy to them, but a pain for sensible adults.
The Pony Up Daddy is a “saddle” that kids can strap to the backs of adults. Then, they can ride them like a pony. Sounds exciting?
Check out the commercial below.
Could be a lawsuit waiting to happen.
Most of the reviews for the toy have been positive, but some folks have mixed reactions.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, “It’s great, my back not so much.”
Another reviewer joked, “Got this for the wife for Christmas. Whip, collars, and knee pads sold separately.”
What do you think? Another item on the Christmas list or nah?
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!
Is The ‘Pony Up Daddy’ Toy A Treat For Kids Or A Nightmare For Parents? was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
1 of 10
2. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
2 of 10
3. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
3 of 10
4. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
4 of 10
5. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
5 of 10
6. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
6 of 10
7. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
7 of 10
8. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
8 of 10
9. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
9 of 10
10. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
10 of 10
One thought on “Is The ‘Pony Up Daddy’ Toy A Treat For Kids Or A Nightmare For Parents?”
Haaa! This is crazy! So we pay to ride our parents backs? Omg!! Americans will buy anything!! Well I did free of charge w/o a gadget. My girls and little cousins were smart enough to hold on tight! What a joke!!! Was this on Shark Tank? I can’t stop laughing. Did u make someone rich today??? Still laughing!!!