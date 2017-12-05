5 Common Problems Faced By African Americans Today

“Where slavery is there liberty cannot be, and where liberty is there, slavery cannot be.”
The great Abraham Lincoln tried putting liberty and slavery into a simple and asynchronous relationship for us, but how far have we really progressed in achieving the liberty we Americans like to speak so proudly about?
Did you know that the imprisonment rate for African American women is twice that of white women? Additionally, African Americans are incarcerated at a rate that is about 6 times that of white Americans.
We may not have digressed too far from older times as these statistics depict a reminiscent of a culturally honed racial prejudice that is a part of the social construct of the modern America we find ourselves in today.
Here are the four common problems faced by African Americans today:
1. Lack of family structure: According to a 2002 study, 70% of all African American children were illegitimate and that number rose from 23.6% back in 1963 because that was the year when welfare became a right according to the constitution, which made having husbands redundant. Too many African American families grow up without a father figure in the house which often leads to psychological issues later in life.
2. Dangerous cities have high African American Populations: Dangerous cities like Oakland, Cleveland, Baltimore and Detroit where gang violence and crime is an everyday occurrence has a high population of African American people who live under the government of democrats.
3. High abortion rates: It is estimated that 30% of all abortions in the country are done by African American women. This heightened loss of uncounted lives percolates to reduce respect for life and has played its role in decreasing civility with which people treat each other.
4. The victim mindset: Nothing holds an African American back more than seeing themselves as a victim who sees everything as someone else’s fault without taking the deserved responsibility to such a significant degree that their victim status becomes their collective identity.
5. African Americans make a sizable portion of prisoners: Studies infer that 52% of homicides are committed by African American individuals. Due to this high incarceration rate, every 1 in 9 African American children you pass on the sidewalk may have or might have had a parent in prison. Due to the greater likelihood of African Americans being incarcerated, their social upbringing and family support has taken the toll.
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
1. Don’t Neglect Your Mental Health1 of 8
2. Stop Putting Yourself Down2 of 8
3. Remove Toxic People From Your World3 of 8
4. Hit The Gym4 of 8
5. Learn To Say “No”5 of 8
6. Take A Break From Social Media6 of 8
7. Give Back To Others7 of 8
8. Get Your Om On!8 of 8
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
(Photo Credit: ThinkStock Image)
16 thoughts on “5 Common Problems Faced By African Americans Today”
this article is right on point.it’s just our black people are living in denial an unable or won’t face the facts.truth is everything printed in this article is correct and until we face the facts our heads will continue to be buried in the sand of reality.
Negative article. Actually a misleading article as it sees Black people as the SOLE reason for our singular predicament. It discounts that CENTURIES of GOVERNMENT sanctioned repression which by design solidly placed us at the bottom of the capitalism pile. I reject this piece of trash masquerading as journalism
This is a trash ass article. You deliberately neglected to mention the oppresor. We have to deal with him too.
I believe people are responsible for their own destiny. No one what so ever needs to be Blaine the “White Man” that is not necessary. All U.S citizens living in the United States are obligated to get equal public education BY LAW! i can not even read these comments blaming the white man! Yes incidences have occurred in the past. Police officers killing black children and such. Yes, this is terrible. BUT you can not claim the white man as you are saying all white men and women! Are responsible. You are responsible for your own one’s self and your children. its time to stop blaming skin color and races. It’s absolutely ridiculous. Everyone has the chance to make their life better its just the fact of opinion if they will do anything about it. STOP BL AIMING PEOPLE OTHER THAN Yourself! It’s absolutely sad the racial divide. I say get the hell over it. There is only one race and that is the Human race!
When you carefully think through you’ll see that he’s telling the truth. I see no problem with this article
People, you do realize that this article was posted on BAW, right??? I don’t blame all of anyone for their plight in life; rich, poor, in-between, ect…it didn’t happen in a vacuum…Society, policies, etc. affect different segments of each population strata in various ways, however, some of these points are somewhat in our control…Anyone who dismisses each and every point is in la la land. If you can’t see there is a common trend of certain dysfunctions in the black community, then you are either willfully blind or you don’t want to deal with what’s right in front of your faces…What we don’t face, we can’t fix…Please stop bringing up what white people do; its totally worthless on this board and it also shows the poster’s inability to remain focused and to intelligently ponder what’s being said.
Why is it you don’t hear anything about the ponzi scheming, pedophile, serial killing, blowing up the building, shooting up the school, private doctor abortion having, kill their children cause i was depressed, taking all the prescription meds, doing all the heroin, don’t hire blacks or rent to blacks, higher interest rates to get a house or try to start a business white people?
So…black people and democrats are their own worst enemy. Got it. Next…
Chris Mason I totally agree with you. Who in the hell wrote this article?!!!
Who in the hell wrote this article? Pretty sure it was some white trash supremacist or some “ignant” coon!!!
It’s not bias its fact. They proved it. This article is not an offence. You may have been part of the 30% of people who were brought up in good homes. But where I live this article proves all that right!
All 5 problems can relate to one problem,white supremacy.
Yep. Blk ppl aren’t totally responsible for the plight which we live in. The white man has constantly put barriers up in front of us. Yes I’m blaming the white man who have all of the power. If you have been incarcerated u are banned for life from receiving a good paying job.
“Banned for life from receiving a good paying job?” I know for a fact that this is a lie. I man I know spent 15 years in prison for four counts of armed robbery. He got a job three months after getting released, never been without a job since and makes a good living. It’s been forty years since he was released. He took responsibility for his crimes, didn’t blame white supremacist or anyone else for his actions. He lives a good life, still enjoys his job and is looking forward to enjoying his retirement. He’s just one example. Barriers can be put up, but your lack of strength and character is what keeps you from breaking through. Keep making excuses and that is exactly where you’ll stay. Crouched behind a barrier.
How does the white man have all the power. We just had a black president! And what you are saying is that all white men are terrible people. Everyone has equal rights and chances its just whether someone will do something about it. Are you expected things to be handed to you? Because they wont! you actually have to work for them. I’m a proud black woman and it pains me to say this!
There is no such thing as white supremacy in 2018 maybe in the past but not now. People need to quit being lazy and get up off their ass and do something about this world! Stop blaming people other than whats really happening.