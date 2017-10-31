Father Goes Viral Consoling Son Getting Shots On Same Day His Own Dad Dies

A Georgia father has gone viral after video shot by his girlfriend shows him consoling his son through a universal parenting moment: getting your child’s first shots. That is happened on the day his own father died makes the video even more poignant.

People.com reports:

Antwon Lee of Warrenton, Georgia, took his newborn son, Debias King, to the pediatrician on October 26 to get his immunization shots. But Lee says he was incredibly nervous about the appointment because he knew his little man was not going to be happy.

“I felt kind of scared a little bit, I knew he was going to go through some pain,” Lee, 29, tells PEOPLE. “I had to figure out a way to comfort him, and the day before, I talked to him and said if he needed to cry, go ahead and cry. That morning when we got there, and I let him know again it was okay to cry.”

Lee’s own father, Anthony Lee, 57 had died the same day from what People.com reported as ‘complications from drinking.”

Antwon told People.com he hopes the viral success of the video inspires other fathers to be present for their children.

“I want them to take care of their kids, because when you sign up for something, you have to stick with it, you gotta go,” he says. “My son is here, I’m signed up for it, and I have a beautiful mom for my child, and I’m going to be with him to the day I die.”

Watch below:

PHOTOS: Lee Family

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: