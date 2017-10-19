A couple of white cheerleaders from Weber High School in Utah have caused a bit of an uproar — and an investigation, of sorts — after a video went viral of them screaming what appears to be “f*ck ni**ers.” But some say there’s more to the clip.
After the 10-second video went viral earlier this week, the ensuing uproar forced the Weber School District to issue a statement.
“We are shocked by the conduct of these students and the contents of the video. School officials have started an investigation and the matter is being taken very seriously.”They added, “We are trying to determine when the video was made, where it was filmed, why the students would engage in such conduct, and how the clip ended up on social media.”
In an effort to defend the vile teens, the district confirmed that an IT tech is investigating the video to determine if an app was used to make a phrase play backward and sound like “f*ck n*ggers?”
One Twitter user noted that “If a group of black girls, using the same scenario, made a video using racial slurs towards White America, guess who isn’t cheerleading?”
Another said “I just called Weber high school and those girls aren’t getting a punishment. Sad.”
After watching the clip above: Do you think the girls are yelling “f*ck n*ggers?”
(Photo Credit: ThinkStock Image)
14 thoughts on “School District Defends Cheerleaders Who Scream ‘F*ck N*ggers’ In Video”
Just cave n!@@ers aping out. They should have never been let out of the caves of Europe.
Lol, black People! All the black men are saying that these girls just want to give oral to a black man secretly and the black women are saying that the girls are jealous and want to be black. Is it any wonder why your race is last when it comes to average IQ’s? Maybe these girls are just like the rest of America, tired and exhausted by the “poor me, I’m black” narrative over the last 4 or 5 years???? Blacks need to get with the program and stop being militant, defying, and unreasonable.
But they mad we won’t stand. Why stand for something that never stand for us.
Example of White America’s jealousy of Black people is Donald Trump whovis very jealous of “President” Barack Obama.
White America is very jealous of black people. They are obsessed with black people. An example is their “incompetent, so-called” President Donald Trump!
Hey guess their exercising their free speech like kneeling in the NFL
Not a shred of evidence in this article indicates that the school is attempting to defend the girls.
they love BLACK, look around they want everything we got, look, dress, cars, jewelry the men, the mixed kids, the hair, booty and so on, they really like the fact black don’t crack and the natural beauty..
Nothing going to happen to these young devils.This is what they are taught.
It’s in their DNA, they get it from their mamas.
Secretly tho, they love black, they just can’t be black, haters!
This is the world we live in today. Everybody feels that they have a God given right to exercise their First Amendment Rights. No civility. No common sense. No regards as to how it may affect someone else. Vulgarity, profanity, name calling, race baiting. It’s all ok in today’s “it’s my right and I can say whatever I want society.” Be careful what you ask for. You may not like what you get. There is a reason that these nitwits have no fear of what could happen to them for being ignorant bean brains. Think about it.
Dang we just might be related lol.
That would be one big ass clan if all angry, vulgar black women were related
How does that hateraid taste? You don’t like us because you can’t be us. #stophating!