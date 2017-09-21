Willie Moore Jr Show
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish Malibu Wedding

The outdoor ceremony was fit for a queen.

Just as it seems that practically everyone in Hollywood is breaking up or dealing with cheating scandals, there are still some who are showing how important commitment is by getting married. The daughter of popular TV personality Judge Mathis recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Malibu and it was the stuff of dreams.

Camara Mathis married Ryan Webb a little under a month ago in a gorgeous outdoor wedding in Malibu where her father gave her away. Planned by celebrity wedding planner Diann Valentine, Mathis spoke with Essence about her special day:

“I’ve never been the type of girl who dreamed of her wedding day, so I was surprised at how emotional I was,” said Camara. “My goal for the entire day was to stay in the moment and enjoy every second because it was truly once in a lifetime. Spending the day getting pampered with my mom, sister and best friends and then walking down the aisle to meet my husband was all so surreal. The day was so relaxing and stress free. It was perfect. It was everything and more.”

R&B star Kelly Price sang during the ceremony, while Johnny Gill performed at the wedding reception. The nuptials were officiated by the Reverend Jesse Jackson and the couple’s young daughter Nora was also a prominent part of the intimate ceremony. You can check out a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the wedding BELOW:

 

 

 

 

Saturday is the big day! My baby girl, Camara Mathis, is getting married.

A post shared by Judge Greg Mathis (@judgegregmathis) on

 

Judge Mathis' Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish Malibu Wedding

