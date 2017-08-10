Black Film Festival Spotlights Pitch Perfect Sessions

The Capital City Black Film Festival (CCBFF) today announced the premiere of the first full episode of OWN’s new docu-series Black Love and spotlight documentary COPWATCH.
The four episode docu-series, Black Love, from filmmakers and real-life married couple Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver (The Perfect Guy) and Confluential Films, will screen at CCBFF on Friday, August 18th at 5pm. Black Love takes an intimate look at Black married couples and how they’ve kept their relationships going strong after numerous years.
Featured couples include Oscar-winner Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon, Hollywood power couple Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, NAACP Image Award-winner Tia Mowry and husband/actor Cory Hardrict, NAACP Image Award-nominee Flex Alexander and Grammy nominated recording artist Shanice, gospel singer Erica Campbell and husband/music producer Warryn Campbell, and many additional couples from around the country. The series is set to debut on OWN on Tuesday, August 29.
COPWATCH is a feature length documentary, directed by award-winning journalist Camilla Hall, that explores the heroic efforts of civilian activists who record the police force while they’re committing injustices. The film, which spotlights on Saturday, August 19th at 10:30 am, profiles a group of men from an organization/activist group called WeCopwatch, an organization whose mission is to film police activity as a non-violent form of protest and deterrent to police brutality.
In addition to these spotlights and previously announced premiere films, Breaking Brooklyn and The Reason, festival attendees will enjoy competitive film screenings, talkbacks with film directors and casts, panel discussions, workshops, parties, and the 5th Anniversary Awards Gala.
“Pitch Perfect” is back for a second year. These sessions give serious filmmakers the opportunity to present their film, made-for-tv movie or web series in front of our special executive guests: Candice C. Wilson, Executive Director of Acquisitions and Development for CODEBLACK Films (a Lionsgate Company) and Creative Executive for Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network; Mercedes Cooper, Director of Marketing for Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Film Distribution Collective; and Jacquelyn Aluotto, Activist, Producer, Filmmaker and Director of FUBU TV’s Conscious Entertainment Division.
On Saturday, August, 19th at 1:00 pm, CCBFF will present a panel on “Conscious Entertainment” moderated by Jaquelyn Aluotto with special guests Jalene Mack, powerhouse entertainment lawyer, actress, producer; and Tragil Wade (sister of NBA Superstar Dwyane Wade), the Executive Director of Wade’s World Foundation.
