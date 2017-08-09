NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is headed to the supermarket aisle with her own line of refrigerated soups and side dishes.
The media mogul teamed up with food giant Kraft Heinz to launch the line after creating a joint venture earlier this year.
The new brand, called O, That’s Good!, will offer comfort foods with added vegetables, such as mashed potatoes with cauliflower mixed in. A broccoli cheddar soup has butternut squash to replace some cheese.
“This product line is real, delicious food with a twist,” Winfrey said in a statement Wednesday.
Kraft Heinz Co. said the new brand has no connection to Winfrey’s deal with Weight Watchers and won’t mention the weight loss program on its packaging. Winfrey bought a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers two years ago and appears in its ads.
The Oprah-branded soups and side dishes, priced below $5 each, will come to some supermarkets this week and be available nationwide by October.
4 thoughts on “Oprah Wants To Help You Eat Better With New Food Line”
I would buy it for the right price, these foods are things ive wanted to try but not have to cook.
Hello
My name is Glory,and I would like to introduce one of my specialities to Ms. Winfrey’s food line. It’s sweet potato pie,with a twist.and its health!!
Can you assist me in reaching her manager??
Thx but No thanks Oprah!
I am already eating better. I have cut down on my sodium intake, cut down on fried foods, and
am eating more fresh fruits and veggies.
I am almost 61 yrs old, however, I do not feel my age-Thank God-nor according to friends
and family do I Look my age.
Eating better is all about making better choices regarding food.
