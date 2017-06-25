Hill Harper Gushes About Single Fatherhood And Adopting A Son

Hill Harper has an impressive resume: He is an accomplished actor, author, has a Harvard law degree and even started his own skincare line. Now, he can add fatherhood to his list.

While promoting his new film All Eyez On Me on Good Morning America, Harper opened up about adopting his son and the joys of being a single father.

The 51-year-old told host Robin Roberts on June 16 that raising his 18-month-old son Pierce is “the biggest role” and “biggest blessing” of his life.

“Every day you’re making a different set of decisions that you feel impact the future of this wonderful person,” the CSI: NY actor said. “That’s a challenge. It’s a beautiful challenge, but it’s a challenge.”

Harper later admitted that he always wanted to be a father, but thought he would get married first and start a family later. But in 2015, his friend encouraged him to look into adoption instead of waiting. Hill told Roberts that at first he didn’t think that was a good idea because it wasn’t “the way it’s supposed to happen.”

But soon he realized he couldn’t have been more wrong.

In a June 12 interview with PEOPLE, Hill shared that he connected with an adoption attorney who walked him through the process.

“Fast-forward to a few days before Thanksgiving [2015], and my phone rang,” said Harper.

A woman giving birth in three weeks was looking for parents to adopt her baby. Harper says a conversation with Pierce’s “amazing” birth mom helped him realize that he was ready to take this huge step.

“I really felt like it was God telling me to do it,” he says. “And I’m so glad that he chose me, and [Pierce’s mom] and God and the universe chose me.”

Harper got to be there when Pierce was born in December and even cut his cord.

“I was so scared. I think because it was such a huge decision. But looking back now, all the fears I had were ridiculously small compared to the joy of having him in my life and having the opportunity to be a father.”

“I’m just so thankful for the opportunity to be his dad.”

