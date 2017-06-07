CLOSE
Trump Announces Nominee For FBI Director

Under scrutiny, the president taps former DOJ prosecutor Christopher Wray, a personal lawyer to his ally Gov. Chis Christie.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday on Twitter that he would nominate Christopher Wray for FBI director, describing him as “a man of impeccable credentials.”

This comes one day before former FBI director James Comey’s congressional testimony, in which many lawmakers are eager to determine if the president fired him to obstruct the department’s investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia.

Wray is one of the attorneys who personally represented New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie, a Trump ally, in the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal, NJ.com reported.

When Wray was a candidate for the position, Christie told NorthJersey.com that he “has absolute integrity and honesty,” adding that Trump “certainly would not be making a mistake if he asked Chris Wray to be FBI director.”

Wray is a former Justice Department lawyer who led the criminal division during the George W. Bush administration. If confirmed by the Senate, he will oversee the FBI’s criminal investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

SOURCE:  NJ.com, NorthJersy.com

 

