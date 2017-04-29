Tamar Braxton tapped into her own family issues for her new single “My Man.”
If you saw Lifetime’s Toni Braxton biopic, Unbreak My Heart, you will remember the scene were Evelyn Braxton found out her husband was cheating. We all saw Evelyn‘s rage about the affair, but Tamar has put her thoughts and emotions to music with “My Man” from her upcoming album.
The track reflects on a woman’s reflection about unwittingly opening her marriage up to infidelity after keeping one treacherous, traitorous friend a little too close. Tamar debuted it for her mom and her sisters during the latest episode of Braxton Family Values, concerned about the impact it might have on Evelyn.
“I know it’s gonna hit her in the core because it’s really about her and my dad,” Tamar explained before playing the song for them. “I wrote it about mom and her experience with daddy and how I felt that she felt.”
On the song, Tamar sings, “Never trust a girl with the one you love, she eat dinner at my table, even watched my kids—and she took my man.”
Listen to rest of “My Man” below.
Tamar Braxton Releases New Song Inspired By Her Dad’s Affair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
7 thoughts on “Tamar Braxton Releases New Song Inspired By Her Dad’s Affair”
Girl do what you do because you just told my best friend story of a true friend she thought she had.
The song is nice I like it . We have all experienced some type of betrayal or been decieved. So I believe it will be a hit . Most songs come from someone or something that person might have experienced if you like ityou will buy it if you don’t then don’t buy it . Your choice
Why do celebrities need to put their (or their mother’s, etc.) personal business out there only to get rich off of the so-called misfortune?
Y’all remember Toni’s song “best friend”? Same message.
Scab. Beyonce did it first.
So Beyoncé is the only singer who’s allowed to do it?? Not!!!!
@MB
Wait…you’re a Beyonce fan? You do know she’s black right? I thought you hated all black women.