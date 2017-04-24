CLOSE
Teenage Couple Commits Suicide Days Apart And Leaves Facebook Video

This past week, a young couple committed suicide only a few days apart. Mercedes Smith was found unresponsive in her dorm room at Lindsey Wilson College on Thursday, April 20. She was reportedly suffering from depression. A few days later on Saturday, April 22, her boyfriend, Markeice Brown, also killed himself after leaving a devastating video and Facebook post.

Smith, 18, was a communications freshmen and was also on the track and field team at her school. “We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mercedes,” said Lindsey Wilson President William T. Luckey Jr. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and teammates and the entire LWC community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Her track and field coach remembered how Smith would light up the room with her personality. “Mercedes was a good-spirited person who showed promise in her future,” said Gordon. “She was a fun and loving person and everyone enjoyed being around her. She will be truly missed.”

Brown, 17, was consumed by grief following his girlfriend’s death. In the video taken before his suicide, he was in tears saying people thought he was the one to blame for the tragedy. He ended the video with, “I just wanna be around, love ya.” You can watch the clip and read his additional Facebook post below. A trigger warning for emotionally disturbing and suicide related content.

Lindsey Wilson is currently offering counseling services for students. A vigil is planned for Smith and a GoFundMe page has been started for her funeral arrangements here.

R.I.P to Mercedes and Markeice.

