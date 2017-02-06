Bobby Brown Rocks Jacket With A Photo Of Bobbi Kristina Brown On It

Last week, Bobby Brown stepped outside wearing a jacket that paid homage to his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

According to People, the R&B singer headed to a meeting wearing a gray sweatsuit and a bomber with a black-and-white photo of Bobbi Kristina, his daughter with the late Whitney Houston, on the back. Above the photo was the message, “My Angel in Heaven.”

Bobby Brown wears bomber jacket with late daughter's image on the back https://t.co/odl4hywMRE via https://t.co/QY4oiDoB7S — LinaPeeblesPhD (@linapeebles) January 28, 2017

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, Brown died surrounded in July 2015, nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home by her boyfriend Nick Gordon. She was only 22-years-old.

It was widely speculated that Bobbi Kristina had followed in her parents’ footsteps of drug addiction, however, a source close to Bobbi K told People in 2015 that in the months before her death, Bobbi denied any drug use.

“She said, ‘I know how my mother died, and I’ve learned from her mistakes,’ ” the source recalls. “She seemed very adamant.”

Brown has been very open about struggling with the death of his daughter.

“We should have been better,” Brown told Robin Roberts in a 2016 “20/20″ interview. “We could have been better. “It’s not a mystery to me. The same thing that happened to my daughter is what happened to Whitney … there’s only one person that was around both occasions. Only one person who says they were there to protect them … and he didn’t.”

In a statement he wrote, “Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time. My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable.”

