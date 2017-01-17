Willie Moore Jr Show
Why Travis Greene Will Perform At Donald Trump’s Inauguration

travisgreenrcaRCA recording artist Travis Greene says that he will perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. He says that it is God’s call for him to attend and that his family and friends are in full support of his performance.

Regardless of the controversy his participation may generate, Greene says that he’s going to heed his own personal call.

Listen to Greene’s explanation of his choice below:

