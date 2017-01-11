IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Taco Bell plans to go nationwide this month with its latest concoction: a taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken.

Taco Bell says the shell of the Naked Chicken Chalupa is made up of all-white seasoned chicken. The rest of the taco is packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.

The fast food chain says the taco tested well in markets in Bakersfield, California, and Kansas City, Missouri, over the past two years.

It will be available at Taco Bells across the country on Jan. 26.

19 Celebrity Foodies You Love 19 photos Launch gallery 19 Celebrity Foodies You Love 1. Jourdan Dunn 1 of 19 2. Kourtney Kardashian 2 of 19 3. June Ambrose Source:Instagram 3 of 19 4. Chrissy Teigen Source:Instagram 4 of 19 5. Kelis Source:Instagram 5 of 19 6. Kelis Source:Instagram 6 of 19 7. Oprah Source:Instagram 7 of 19 8. Oprah Source:Instagram 8 of 19 9. Ayesha Curry Source:Instagram 9 of 19 10. Ayesha Curry Source:Instagram 10 of 19 11. Tamar Braxton Source:Instagram 11 of 19 12. Tamar Braxton Source:Instagram 12 of 19 13. 2 Chainz Source:Instagram 13 of 19 14. 2 Chainz Source:Instagram 14 of 19 15. Tia Mowry-Hardrict Source:Instagram 15 of 19 16. Tia Mowry-Hardrict Source:Instagram 16 of 19 17. Angela Simmons Source:Instagram 17 of 19 18. Angela Simmons Source:Instagram 18 of 19 19. John Legend Source:Instagram 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Taco Bell Is Going National With Fried Chicken Taco Shell 19 Celebrity Foodies You Love

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: AP)