Rep. John Lewis: ‘Voting Is The Most Powerful Non-Violent Tool We Have’

Georgia Representative John Lewis talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about how important voting is and why on Election Day, it’s necessary to honor President Obama’s legacy.

“We need to go out and vote like we’ve never voted before. It’s the most powerful non-violent tool that we have on the democratic society. We want to move forward and uphold the legacy of President Barack Obama. People are going to turn out today like they did in 08 and 12. It’s going to be a beautiful day,” Representative Lewis said.

