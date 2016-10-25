Justice Department Replaces Entire New York Investigation Team In Eric Garner Case

Even though time has passed since his death, unfortunately there has been little movement and even slower resolution in the Eric Garner case. Despite consistent media attention and several protests speaking out against his murder by NYPD police officers, the case has been plagued by stops and starts, resulting in the state that it s currently in. However, the Justice Department just made a big decision that could finally result in getting things going in the right direction.

It is being reported that the Justice Department has officially replaced the entire New York City investigation team that was overseeing the Eric Garner case. This is especially good news for those who have suspected that the NYC officials have not been doing a thorough enough job in the investigation up until this point. The Root has the full details on this development that has been a long time in the making.

Via The Root:

The Department of Justice has overhauled the Eric Garner investigative team, replacing the New York team of agents and lawyers looking into his 2014 death, the New York Times reports. The move, which the Times describes as a “highly unusual shake-up,” could put some steam into the long-stalled case and possibly put the department back on track in seeking criminal charges.

As the Times notes, the case has had its issues because federal prosecutors and the FBI in New York were against bringing charges. However, prosecutors with the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., argued that there was clear evidence in favor of doing so.

FBI agents who have been investigating the case have since, in recent weeks, been replaced with agents from outside New York. Federal prosecutors in New York City’s Brooklyn borough have also been dropped from the case, leaving it unclear as to whether civil rights prosecutors from D.C. would work alone in presenting evidence to a Brooklyn grand jury or in trying the case if charges are ultimately brought.

While this news is definitely promising, there is a long road ahead for this investigation. Hopefully it will be resolved in a manner that gives his family and friends final closure and peace.

PHOTOS: Getty

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Justice Department Replaces Entire New York Investigation Team In Eric Garner Case was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: