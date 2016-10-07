Former “Nashville” co-executive producer Monica Macer is going from the Music City to the Crescent City.
According to Deadline, Macer will serve as executive producer and showrunner for Season 2 of OWN’s New Orleans-set drama series “Queen Sugar.”
The show’s current first season, created/executive produced by Ava DuVernay and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, was showrun by DuVernay and Melissa Carter.
With DuVernay set to direct “A Wrinkle in Time,” OWN and “Queen Sugar” producer Warner Horizon Television opted to recruit Macer to take over for next season.
“I am delighted that Monica is joining the ‘Queen Sugar’ family, adding her unique voice and creative vision to the Bordelon siblings’ journey for season two,” said DuVernay. “With our successful series launch well underway, we are fortunate to be able to include Monica as we prepare for all of the great things to come in the next season.”
Macer most recently served as co-executive producer on VH1’s upcoming drama series “The Breaks.” Prior to that, she was a co-executive producer on “Nashville,” and wrote a number of episodes over the past three seasons on ABC (including co-writing the 2016 winter premiere).
Macer’s series credits also include NBC’s “Deception,” Fox’s “Prison Break” and ABC’s “Lost.”
“Queen Sugar,” which airs Wednesdays, scored the highest-rated two-night premiere in OWN history with its September opener.
(Photo Source: Courtesy, PR)
2 thoughts on “Is Ava Duvernay Leaving ‘Queen Sugar’?”
This show is so good. Oooh I felt bad for Charley, stood by her dog husband Davis and got burned. That sucked! She’s done now tho. Guess she is going to hook up with Remy woohoo! And ooh Aunt Violet is the bomb, she looks after her family.
Yes, this show is excellent. I knew that Davis was lying about something, I just didn’t know what. I give it Goldie, Girlie had her bases covered, “ROLL TAPE” LOL! I feel for Charley, and she know she want her some Remy and Remy wants Charley, and Davis feels there is something between them. Aunt Vi, I knew she had moved those electronics. I knew when he was going to that shed they weren’t gonna find anything. RalphAngel betta get it together.