Keke Wyatt & Husband Join ‘Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars’

WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars” will return for a sixth season with all new couples struggling to maintain their vows, including “R&B Divas: Atlanta” star Keke Wyatt and hubby Michael Ford; and the reality show’s first same sex couple, Margeaux and Merika of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

According to WE tv:

“R&B Divas: Atlanta” stars Keke and Michael check into the house looking to solve their biggest issue: lack of trust. However, her tendency to treat him like a doormat is what’s really pushing them apart. Issues of money and anger come to a head for the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s” Margeaux and Merika as the couple reached their breaking point. Once the couples meet and the champagne begins to flow, they jump into their first exercise: court with Judge Lynn Toler.

Season 6 will also feature celebrity couples Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert (“Bachelor in Paradise”), Jim and Amber Marchese (“Real Housewives of New Jersey”) and Karen Gravano and Storm (“Mob Wives”).

New and experienced therapists Dr. Venus Nicolino (“LA Shrinks”) and Dr. Ish Major (“Ex Isle”) have their work cut out for them as they attempt to mend these broken relationships. Dr. V and Dr. Ish will guide the couples’ journeys and push them to the point of no return with physically, mentally and emotionally draining exercises breaking the couples down in order to build them back up.

“Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars” season 6 premieres Friday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m.

(Photo Source: We TV Youtube screenshot)