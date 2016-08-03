There seems to be no stopping the phenomenon that is Ava DuVernay. Almost daily, there is news about her doing something amazing while continuing to break down the iron-clad barriers of Hollywood. Her latest round of success involves her making history as the newest director of the $100 million movie club.

With Ava DuVernay set to direct the Disney film adaptation of the beloved novel A Wrinkle in Time, starring Oprah Winfrey, the expectations for such an epic collaboration are very high and now the details of such a massive budget for the film is enough to propel her to the top of the Hollywood A-list.

As reported by For Harriet, DuVernay not only joins an exclusive club for film directors, but she is also the first African-American woman to do so.

Their report states:

The Disney production will receive $18 million in tax credits with a budget of more than $100 million. The film blog ‘Women and Hollywood’ confirms that she is the first Black woman to direct a film with a budget this huge.

Ava DuVernay will be the first African-American woman to helm a live-action feature with a budget over $100 million. Only two other women have directed live-action films with a budget in this range. Kathryn Bigelow was the first in 2002 with K-19: The Widowmaker. Patty Jenkins will be the second with next year’s Wonder Woman. And now Ava DuVernay will be the third. And she’ll be the first woman of color.

The good news for DuVernay continues to roll on, as it was just announced that her OWN network drama Queen Sugar, which premieres in September, has already been renewed for a second season before a single episode of the series has even aired. The second season of the series will receive a 16-episode order, three more episodes than the first season.

Ava DuVernay Is First Black Woman To Direct A $100 Million Film + ‘Queen Sugar’ Renewed For Season 2 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com