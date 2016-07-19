Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Felecia Christian and attorney Mawuli Davis to discuss the 2015 death of 26-year-old Alexia Christian, the Atlanta woman who was killed by police while in the back of a squad car.

“The police had a video in the back of the car that was never turned in. We had to listen to the audio only. You hear police say ‘put the gun’, you hear Ms. Christian saying, ‘I don’t have a gun’ and then you hear the shots fired and hear her dying in the background. They’re saying she was handcuffed and somehow freed herself,” Davis said.

Killed By Police While Handcuffed – What Really Happened To Alexia Christian? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

