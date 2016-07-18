CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Gossip

Timbaland And Estranged Wife Battle Over Kids, Personal Items

Leave a comment

The divorce between music mogul Timbaland and his estranged wife Monique is getting nasty, as thejasminebrand.com reports that the producer headed to court to plead for time-sharing with his kids. Meanwhile, his soon-to-be ex is demanding he not be allowed to travel too far with their minor daughter. She’s also asking for help retrieving personal items from the home they once shared.

The couple, who married in June 2008, hit a rough patch back in October 2013 — when Monique first filed documents to end their marriage. She petitioned for alimony, life insurance spousal support as well as money for education for their daughter. Mosley also has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The couple attempted to work things out but the rekindled love was short-lived, as Monique filed for divorce a second time last July. Now, the music mogul has filed an urgent motion to establish more quality time with his daughter. Monique fired back and filed docs demanding that the court determines just how far he can travel with her and his step-kid(s).

She also wants a court order outlining what time and day she can collect her personal items from their former family home. The judge in the case has yet to make a decision on the matter.

In a recent interview with the Las Vegas Sun, Timbaland was asked how he balances the dynamic of family, life and work.

“I’ll say this: I love my kids, but I’m not married anymore,” the producer said. “So it’s different, I have more time, but I still do this for them.”

He also explains how he feels like his career is “just getting started” now that he’s divorced.

“I feel like I’m just getting started. When you go through certain things, like when you get married and you get out of marriage, you sacrifice yourself. You sacrifice your career. So now you learn about discipline. When you commit, you learn a lot of different things about yourself. So, that being said, now I’m ready to get back to it.”

He added: “It’s the same thing as Steph Curry. The Warriors never had any adversity, when you get adversity in your life it either strengthens you or weakens you. For me, it strengthens me.”

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

26 photos Launch gallery

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Continue reading Timbaland And Estranged Wife Battle Over Kids, Personal Items

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here's a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: PR Photos/Twitter)

celebrity divorces , entertainment , Monique Mosley , Timabland

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close