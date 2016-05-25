Keke Palmer Claps Back At Internet Trolls Slamming Her Makeup-Free Selfie

Keke Palmer is no stranger to the social media culture, but she found herself on the not-so-fun side of the platform after a photo she posted on Snapchat made the rounds on the internet.

Just before hitting the red carpet at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, the Grease Live! star posted a bikini pic of herself rocking no makeup and showing off her tan lines while in Miami with friends. Internet trolls slammed the actress and made her one of the top three trends on Twitter this week. Known as one that always speaks her mind, Keke took to Snapchat to clap back at the social network bullies.

“Imma be real. That’s who I am. I’m going to be myself. You’re not going to be cute to every damn body and I’m not trying to be. I remember the moment I stopped giving a f***. I hate this idea that it’s like we want to be fake. If I’m meant to be anything in my platform of celebrity-ism I’m meant to be a light. That’s ultimately why I posted what I posted because I wanted to shine light on the truth which is that, this ain’t sh*t to talk about.”

She added, “While y’all might not be celebrities, y’all probably have been ridiculed plenty of times. The point I want to make is that it doesn’t have to bother you. It’s all about how you see it.”

The major read didn’t stop there, Keke also responded to the haters once again in a lengthy IG post:

Keke is definitely earning her stripes in the clapback queen crew, which includes Rihanna, Amber Rose and Zendaya.

SOURCE: TheYBF | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, AP

