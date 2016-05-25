Keke Palmer Claps Back At Internet Trolls Slamming Her Makeup-Free Selfie

Keke Palmer is no stranger to the social media culture, but she found herself on the not-so-fun side of the platform after a photo she posted on Snapchat made the rounds on the internet.
Just before hitting the red carpet at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, the Grease Live! star posted a bikini pic of herself rocking no makeup and showing off her tan lines while in Miami with friends. Internet trolls slammed the actress and made her one of the top three trends on Twitter this week. Known as one that always speaks her mind, Keke took to Snapchat to clap back at the social network bullies.
“Imma be real. That’s who I am. I’m going to be myself. You’re not going to be cute to every damn body and I’m not trying to be. I remember the moment I stopped giving a f***. I hate this idea that it’s like we want to be fake. If I’m meant to be anything in my platform of celebrity-ism I’m meant to be a light. That’s ultimately why I posted what I posted because I wanted to shine light on the truth which is that, this ain’t sh*t to talk about.”
She added, “While y’all might not be celebrities, y’all probably have been ridiculed plenty of times. The point I want to make is that it doesn’t have to bother you. It’s all about how you see it.”
The major read didn’t stop there, Keke also responded to the haters once again in a lengthy IG post:
I hate that everyone feels like this is a big deal. I didn't even want to make a post for it but I keep seeing people saying "Leave Keke alone" or "Why are you being mean to Keke" lol. I don't want any of my supporters to get the wrong idea about who I am. Keke is fine because Keke knows who she is. Keke doesn't care to conform to what people think she should be. #IDontBelongToYou- And Keke knows that love is the only real thing out there, everything else is delusion. When I see people being mean, I know it's them and not me. I focus on who loves me, not who hates me duh that's why I'm so happy most of the time, I choose it. Hahahahaha! I know I'm different, I been different all my life I have never been a follower. The truth is, anytime you're being you and not following the status "quo", you will be ridiculed. I say this to me and anyone watching the nasty things that are being said to me. From the acne scars on my skin, to the unwanted nude color on my toes hahaha. I can only be me and if it's not enough for anyone else that's alright with me! I can take any of the sticks and the stones thrown at me because I know the freedom of one loving thyself. I know the freedom of loving who you are every minute of the day and that's what it's about! It's about YOU being into you, never about THEM 😍. So don't feel bad for me, I'm not a fucking victim or a hero. I'm just a regular girl with a cool job. But I'm just a girl nonetheless, now let's stop acting like everything celebrities do is profound lol. Cause real talk, y'all know me taking off my makeup is not news. #StopBeingDramatic #JustBeingHonest 😳😂❤️💋👑
Keke is definitely earning her stripes in the clapback queen crew, which includes Rihanna, Amber Rose and Zendaya.
SOURCE: TheYBF | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, AP
Keke Palmer Claps Back At Internet Trolls Slamming Her Makeup-Free Selfie was originally published on globalgrind.com