Jay Z Responds To ‘Lemonade’, Brags That Prince Left Catalog To Tidal

Jay Z is at last responding to his wife Beyonce’s thematic album “Lemonade,” about the consequences and repercussions of a woman scorned by infidelity.

The rapper jumped on a remix of Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s new song “All the Way Up” (only via Jay Z’s Tidal) to have his say.

“You know you made it when the fact your marriage made it is worth millions,” he raps on the remix. “Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is / Survival of the littlest.”

Jay Z goes on to reference Prince, whose catalog is on Tidal (and where, he says, they’ll be forever protected): “Prince left his masters where they safe and sound/We never gonna let the elevator take him down.”

As for the rumored joint album where both Carters will address the “Lemonade” rumors, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly: “Jay is working on an album telling his side of things.” Also, a Sony source told Billboard that the record label is “open to” partnering with the duo on such a project.

(Photo Source: Kodak Lens Instagram)