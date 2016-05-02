Lawsuit: Starbucks Overfills Cold Drinks With Ice

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal lawsuit claims Starbucks regularly overfills its cold drinks with ice instead of using the advertised amount of coffee or other liquid in its plastic cups.

The lawsuit was filed last week in Chicago on behalf of Stacy Pincus, a local woman who accuses Starbucks of misleading consumers. The lawsuit alleges that an iced beverage advertised at 24 ounces contains about 14 ounces of fluid.

Starbucks spokesperson Jaime Riley said Monday that the company considers the lawsuit to be without merit. Riley says customers understand that ice is part of an iced beverage, noting that Starbucks remakes beverages if customers aren’t satisfied.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status, which could allow it to cover customers for the last decade. Among other things, the lawsuit seeks damages, restitution and attorneys’ fees.

(Photo Source: AP)

