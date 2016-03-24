Cynthia Bailey on Status of Marriage: ‘It’s Not Good Right Now’ [LISTEN]

They may have enjoyed great times and weathered many storms together for the last five years, but in Cynthia Bailey‘s eyes, her marriage to Peter Thomas is currently not in a good space.

Chatting with “Reality Checked with Amy Phillips” on Radio Andy on Tuesday (Mar. 22), Bailey weighed in on the status of her marriage and whether being one half of the only couple that was married on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is a plus or a minus.

“We’ve been married five years. We’ve been together for eight. We’re the only couple on The Real Housewives of Atlanta that was actually married on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. We’ve never been married outside of the show, and I don’t think that has helped us a lot,” she said. “Maybe if we were married three years before we got on the show, that would’ve been better. I just have nothing to compare my marriage to outside of being on the show. It’s just been difficult. I mean, the wedding was difficult. Everything about our marriage has been difficult.”

With how she feels, the question is what’s next for Bailey and Thomas. According to Bailey, she’s unsure.

“I never said that we were perfect. I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I usually have all the answers for all the questions, but when it comes to my marriage, I just don’t know right now,” she said. “I just know that it’s not good right now.”

Bailey’s comments come a month since the “RHOA” season 8 reunion was filmed. At the time, Bailey confessed that although she and Thomas were in a better place, things weren’t great.

(Photo Source: Cynthia Bailey Instagram)