They may have enjoyed great times and weathered many storms together for the last five years, but in Cynthia Bailey‘s eyes, her marriage to Peter Thomas is currently not in a good space.
Chatting with “Reality Checked with Amy Phillips” on Radio Andy on Tuesday (Mar. 22), Bailey weighed in on the status of her marriage and whether being one half of the only couple that was married on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is a plus or a minus.
“We’ve been married five years. We’ve been together for eight. We’re the only couple on The Real Housewives of Atlanta that was actually married on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. We’ve never been married outside of the show, and I don’t think that has helped us a lot,” she said. “Maybe if we were married three years before we got on the show, that would’ve been better. I just have nothing to compare my marriage to outside of being on the show. It’s just been difficult. I mean, the wedding was difficult. Everything about our marriage has been difficult.”
With how she feels, the question is what’s next for Bailey and Thomas. According to Bailey, she’s unsure.
“I never said that we were perfect. I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I usually have all the answers for all the questions, but when it comes to my marriage, I just don’t know right now,” she said. “I just know that it’s not good right now.”
Bailey’s comments come a month since the “RHOA” season 8 reunion was filmed. At the time, Bailey confessed that although she and Thomas were in a better place, things weren’t great.
(Photo Source: Cynthia Bailey Instagram)
10 thoughts on “Cynthia Bailey on Status of Marriage: ‘It’s Not Good Right Now’ [LISTEN]”
Anybody on “Real House Wives” of any place is probably in some sort of trouble in their relationships. Poor kids! Just cancel all of the foolishness! Glad Kim Fields is getting out.
He showed her who he was many moons ago. Any man who will tell you he will sleep with other women while you are suffering with fibroids is worthless. She should have left him a long time ago.
Amen, SMH
A marriage works only if you want it to don’t let jealous people break you and your man up. Noone should be able to tell you anything bad about your husband.and vice versa.
I just do not see how this can work!!!
P. Thomas NOT A Gentleman coupled with the fact he has a superiority-complex, as most Islanders possess toward African Americans. Cynthia Bailey needs a genuine gentleman because she is a lady…P. Thomas is a brute.
Agreed, glad I’m not the only one who saw this….
when a man is an opportunist it never really last ,the women holds on for fear of being alone
The RHOA checks are too good to stop. They don’t want to quit the show but they need peace and restoration in their home. Ahhh, decisions, decisions…..
To Cynthia:
Maybe you should add God to your marriage and subtract the world. Treat each other with dignity and respect, love, cherish, and honor on another. Stop putting on airs and just be two good and decent God fearing people and your marriage might stand a chance. Stop looking to the world for guidance, people want to see you fail, pick up a bible and actually read it. Hope you find happiness again.