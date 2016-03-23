Entertainment/News
Nick Cannon Addresses ‘Bottom Feeders’ Who Thought New Song Was A Mariah Carey Diss Track

The Wild 'N Out host went all Kanye on us.

Nick Cannon would like the world to know he wasn’t dissing ex-wife Mariah Carey on his recently released track “Oh Well.”

The Wild ‘N Out host went all Kanye on us early this morning, hitting Twitter with a pretty concise rant about the media and sensationalism. If you let Nick tell it, he and Mariah will never “subscribe” to any negativity concerning their relationship.

Here’s what he tweeted:

Nick went on to tweet outlets like PEOPLE and The Breakfast Club, who he felt perpetuated the story about him dissing Mariah. Leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

 

Nick Cannon Addresses ‘Bottom Feeders’ Who Thought New Song Was A Mariah Carey Diss Track was originally published on globalgrind.com

Diss , Mariah Carey , Nick Cannon

