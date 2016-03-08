In “please keep our elders’ names out your mouth” news, video vixen Karrine Steffans took to Twitter to make a point about slut shaming, respectability politics and Black female achievement. What could have been an eye-opening conversation that we are always here for (i.e. Amber Rose), was met with much criticism.
It all started when Steffans tweeted: “At 26, I was already a New York Times bestselling author, a millionaire, and sitting next to Oprah. Be inspired. You can do I.” Then she got the following response:
Then Steffans clapped back:
The author and actress then brought Dr. Maya Angelou into the mix:
Then she stressed that past trauma shouldn’t define you and how slut-shaming is problematic:
And there is some real truth around what Steffans is saying, especially being a rape survivor herself. But in Steffans’ case who has made a career of bragging about her past sexual conquests, does this argument around past trauma really work? Most important, could there have been a better way to frame her point without throwing two of our most beloved under the bus?
16 thoughts on “Karrine Steffans Called Oprah and Maya Angelou ‘Hoes’ On Twitter”
Right, Special and Lady Blue, Oprah and Maya become reputable and respectable inspite of the blemishes of their pasts. They didn’t use them to attempt or rise to fame. Karrine is trying to justify what she is probably now ashamed of and wishes she hadn’t. Her promiscuity is all she has going for herself. She can coddle up to the likes of Kardashianand, Rose and Dash. Not Oprah and Maya!! Please, she is not even in their neighborhoods, let alone, leagues
She ain’t lying.
At least they moved on to do great things She still a hoe!
she has no respect for herself ! you think she is going to show some for some one else , please . she needs to sit her big head ass down some where .
This just shows that she has no class and will NEVER be recognized as a woman of substance like Oprah or Maya! (And no, her claim to fame is nothing like Oprah’s or Maya’s, unlike K.S. they didn’t become famous because of it, they became prominent in spite of it, it’s not the same, it pales in comparison)
Oprah and Maya Angelou did not let their past define them. They accomplished much and showed you can move from the darkness into of your past into greatness and they certainly did not brag about their dark past. Both did talk about it in great details in books they wrote. Through their accomplishments others wanted to follow — I don’t think others will want to follow KS she just has to much baggage!!!
I really hope Columbus Short is not married to her, please God say ain’t so.
WHO is she and why does she matter. There are many more vital issues that we need to focus on. let her have her second of ‘fame’ and be gone!!
Never even heard of this woman……she must be trying to start controversy to stay in whatever spotlight she was in, but i still have NEVER heard of her until today. Is she one of them girls who hangs out with Stacy Dash?
This child needs serious help.
Even if what KS says is the absolute truth, Oprah nor Ms. Angelou became “famous” because of their past. Had this not been mentioned today, I’m not sure many people would have known this, it’s sure not anything to “brag” about as a great accomplishment/achievement. Whereas KS is only known for being promiscuous, it’s her claim to fame. And most people don’t celebrate her great achievement. No one tells their daughter(s), “I want you to grow up and be just like karrine” but I bet a lot would say “I want to you grow up to be the next Oprah”.
You are absolutely right. You hit the nail on the head.
Are you serious right now?
This chick must have lost her f—–g mind!!!!!
Karren “Head” Steffans–isn’t that her name because of what she was good at–now who is the hoe?????
I think it was “super-head” based on her gift for pleasuring the male sex organ.
Context. And, “thing ain’t lie”