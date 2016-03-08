Karrine Steffans Called Oprah and Maya Angelou ‘Hoes’ On Twitter

In “please keep our elders’ names out your mouth” news, video vixen Karrine Steffans took to Twitter to make a point about slut shaming, respectability politics and Black female achievement. What could have been an eye-opening conversation that we are always here for (i.e. Amber Rose), was met with much criticism.

It all started when Steffans tweeted: “At 26, I was already a New York Times bestselling author, a millionaire, and sitting next to Oprah. Be inspired. You can do I.” Then she got the following response:

@karrineandco I look up to Oprah. I want to be a woman like Oprah not you. Everything you do is tasteless — guru (@rockos_worldd) March 6, 2016

Then Steffans clapped back:

.@Oprah was a hoe. She was promiscuous after her rape, admittedly. Same story. More money doesn't erase truth. https://t.co/ujelBaf3P1 — Karrine & Co.® (@karrineandco) March 6, 2016

The author and actress then brought Dr. Maya Angelou into the mix:

Oprah was promiscuous. Maya Angelou was a prostitute. A woman's sexual organs, their functions or reputation will never define or stop her. — Karrine & Co.® (@karrineandco) March 7, 2016

Take a long, hard look at our strong, honorable black women and see how their sex plays a part in their stories. pic.twitter.com/8jSPK9Xn4F — Karrine & Co.® (@karrineandco) March 7, 2016

Then she stressed that past trauma shouldn’t define you and how slut-shaming is problematic:

You revere great women but give no credit to their sexual traumas and repercussions for making them stronger, better, wiser women. — Karrine & Co.® (@karrineandco) March 7, 2016

These women are the best proof that where we start isn't always how we end up and that sexual pasts have nothing to do with worth & purpose. — Karrine & Co.® (@karrineandco) March 7, 2016

Women who are raped/molested are oftentimes promiscuous as teens/young adults. Slut shaming women & victims is gross https://t.co/lv9N5UaOe1 — Karrine & Co.® (@karrineandco) March 7, 2016

And there is some real truth around what Steffans is saying, especially being a rape survivor herself. But in Steffans’ case who has made a career of bragging about her past sexual conquests, does this argument around past trauma really work? Most important, could there have been a better way to frame her point without throwing two of our most beloved under the bus?

