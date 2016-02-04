Janet Hubert Clears Up Jada, Will Comments On ‘The Real’ [WATCH]

Actress Janet Hubert stops by The Real Thursday and reveals to the ladies details on her headline-making social media video rant against Jada Pinkett Smith.

Aunt Viv also speaks on what she’d say to Will Smith, her former co-star on the 1990s TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

And yes, she acknowledges the Oscar diversity issue and what she believes is the REAL reason why she lost her job on the hit sitcom.

Janet Hubert: Janet Hubert was never difficult on that set. Janet Hubert was so professional, it wasn’t even funny. I think Will simply needed to win and I think sometimes when you get caught up in a lie and those things never happened. She never left the set. I never left the set. We got along great. I think he was young and he was inexperienced and I think he simply had to win. And sometimes when you get caught up in a lie and I went back to them in 2009 I and said, “Please I need you to clear my name.”

Loni Love: You talked to him directly?

Janet Hubert: I spoke to J.L. (James Lassiter, Smith’s longtime business partner) when my dad died and when my brother died and I begged them. I said, “I have a family. I need you to tell the world that this stuff didn’t happen.” And I was waiting in my heart thinking somebody would come to me one day and help me, but they didn’t. Because I’ve been trained as a young woman, as when I was a young woman, you always

