Howard U. Increases Security After Anonymous Threat Made Against Students

A violent threat has been made against students at Howard University by an anonymous person claiming to be a University of Missouri student, reports WNEW.

The threat posted to a web forum Wednesday night reads, “I left MU yesterday because I couldn’t put up with it anymore. I go home to MD and what do I see? The same old sh**. Turn on the news and it’s always the n****** causing trouble everywhere.”

“Any n****** left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go. And any of those cheapstake n****** who try to get out using the metro will regret that choice real fast. Sure, the po po will take me down, but I’ll go out a hero knowing I made the world better,” the threat goes on to state.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick sent the following statement to students:

Statement concerning threat pic.twitter.com/S1UvaSf6PO — Howard University (@HowardU) November 12, 2015

Howard has not cancelled classes, but says students will not be penalized if they choose not to come to class on Thursday, according to WNEW’s Cameron Thompson reports.

(Photo Source: Howard University Twitter)