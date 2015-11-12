A violent threat has been made against students at Howard University by an anonymous person claiming to be a University of Missouri student, reports WNEW.
The threat posted to a web forum Wednesday night reads, “I left MU yesterday because I couldn’t put up with it anymore. I go home to MD and what do I see? The same old sh**. Turn on the news and it’s always the n****** causing trouble everywhere.”
“Any n****** left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go. And any of those cheapstake n****** who try to get out using the metro will regret that choice real fast. Sure, the po po will take me down, but I’ll go out a hero knowing I made the world better,” the threat goes on to state.
Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick sent the following statement to students:
Howard has not cancelled classes, but says students will not be penalized if they choose not to come to class on Thursday, according to WNEW’s Cameron Thompson reports.
Celebs Representing HBCUs
Celebs Representing HBCUs
1. Terrence JSource:Instagram 1 of 25
2. Ruben StuddardSource:Instagram 2 of 25
3. Filmmaker Will Packer attended Florida A&M UniversitySource:Instagram 3 of 25
4. Erykah Badu4 of 25
5. Alice Walker5 of 25
6. Common6 of 25
7. Sean "Diddy" Combs7 of 25
8. Jacque Reid8 of 25
9. Martin Luther King, Jr.9 of 25
10. Nikki Giovanni10 of 25
11. Oprah Winfrey11 of 25
12. Spike Lee12 of 25
13. Taraji P. Henson13 of 25
14. Wanda Sykes14 of 25
15. Wendy Raquel Robinson15 of 25
16. Yolanda Adams16 of 25
17. Tom Joyner17 of 25
18. Keshia Knight-Pulliam18 of 25
19. Lance Gross19 of 25
20. Shaun Robinson20 of 25
21. Thurgood Marshall21 of 25
22. Samuel L. Jackson22 of 25
23. LaTanya Richardson23 of 25
24. Jerry Rice24 of 25
25. Keenan Ivory Wayans25 of 25
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: Howard University Twitter)
One thought on “Howard U. Increases Security After Anonymous Threat Made Against Students”
There are some really sick folks in this world today!!!!!!
I pray that this persons wish is not FULFILLED!!!!!!!!