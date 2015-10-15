How To Save Chapped Lips

Sunscreen is a no brainer when it comes to protecting your skin, but what about protecting your dry, chapped lips in the winter months? Here are a handful of tips and tricks that actually work for healing chapped lips and give you the perfect pout you’re looking for.

Drink Up

Dehydration is one of the leading causes of dry lips. Your lips know when to tell you that you are thirsty! Drinking plenty of water is just as important for your body as it is your pout!

Scrub-A-Dub

Just like your face, a good exfoliation of the lips is needed every now and then. The scrub will remove dry and dead skin, leaving you with soft and supple lips. Try this Cinnamon Sugar Lip Scrub .

Balm It Up

Everyone should have a go-to lip balm. Make sure you use one without a bunch of chemicals. These can actually irritate the skin more. Look for balms that are natural with ingredients such as shea, cocoa butter and olive oil.

